Oct. 23, 1910: Blanche Stuart Scott becomes first American woman to make public flight

On Oct. 23, 1910, Blanche Stuart Scott became the first American woman to make a solo public flight when she flew across the Fort Wayne Driving Association's field.

She sailed 12 feet above the ground and went in a straight line, having been cautioned not to make any turns.

"I believe I could have turned and circled the track," she said, according to a story the next day in The Journal Gazette. "But Mr. Curtiss has absolutely forbidden me attempting the turns until I have mastered the straightaway flights.”

Glenn H. Curtiss was her instructor at his aviation school in Hammondsport, New York.

Other exhibitions at the fairgrounds that day included auto races and flights by J.C. “Bill” Mars. Read an account of the day in a 1910 story from The Journal Gazette below.

Scott had made a name for herself earlier that year as an automobile driver, becoming the second woman to make a transcontinental road trip across the country at age 25. It was on that trip that she first caught sight of an airplane, according to a history by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Scott went on to join an airplane exhibition group and in 1911 became the first woman to make a long distance flight by traveling 60 miles from the Mineola, New York, airport. She retired from flying in 1916 amid a lack of opportunities for women as engineers and mechanics, according to the FAA history.

She became involved in the entertainment industry, but she wasn't done breaking ground in aviation. In 1948, she became the first woman to ride in a jet as a passenger after an invitation from famed pilot Chuck Yeager.

Scott died in 1970. She was inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame in 2005.

More on Driving park: The space was created by some of Fort Wayne's wealthiest men in the 1890s. Build on 100 acres once owned by businessman Samuel Hanna, it featured a horse track and grandstand. By 1902, it had become a fairground and included auto racing on the one-mile oval track.

The track in the area of State and Anthony boulevards closed in 1913 and was turned over to development. More than 200 homes were built in the area in the 1910s and 1920s, according to a 2013 story in The Journal Gazette.

Read more about the park on Fort Wayne History Center's website here.

To suggest a date or subject for History Journal, email Corey McMaken at cmcmaken@jg.net.

--

"Miss Scott Makes Bow To Public," Oct. 24, 1910

Before a crowd variously estimated at from 10,000 to 15,000 people, Miss Blanche Stuart Scott, the first American woman to make a public flight in an aeroplane, made that flight at the Driving park in this city. Miss Scott, who is a pupil of Glenn H. Curtiss has been making practice fights at the Curtiss aviation field at Hammondsport and has attained some little proficiency in handling a machine, but yesterday was the first time she has been permitted to make a public demonstration of her skill.

Starting from the east end of the center field, Miss Scott rose easily to a height of twelve feet, sailed across the field and made a successful landing. In her attempt she used the Ely machine.

"I believe I could have turned and circled the track," declared Miss Scott, "but Mr. Curtiss has absolutely forbidden me attempting the turns until I have mastered the straightaway flights.”

“She landed as cleanly and evenly as the most experienced aviator could have done," declared "Bud" Mars, the expert, who was carded as the big feature of the exhibition. "Miss Scott is certainly a daring little woman and she will make some of the masculine flyers go some to maintain their prestige."

Miss Scott first achieved fame when she drove an Overland car from New York to Mexico, attending to her own machine trouble. The trip by auto covered 6,200 miles and at its finish the driver declared that riding on the earth was too tame a pastime and that she proposed a conquest of the clouds. That she is making good was proven by her successful flight yesterday.

J.C. “Bill” Mars, reckoned as one of the most daring of the younger aviators, made three successful flights. In the Hudson flyer, the machine driven by Glenn Curtiss from Albany to New York in record-breaking flight, he first raced twice around the track at an elevation of perhaps 150 feet and the timers announced two minutes flat as the record. His next ascent was carded as a race against the Overland wind wagon and the aviator set a pace that made the fast automobile look like a snail. While the machine was circling the track at a greatest speed, Mars, in his biplane, was able to cut figure eights and do a bit of fancy turning and dipping to give it an opportunity to catch up with him.

It was on the last flight that the crowd was given a chance at some of the thrills of a real aviation contest. Mars rose from the center of the field and began racing with Zimmerman racing car. The automobile took the turns amid a cloud of dust, the driver doing his utmost to excel the big aeroplane but Mars had all the best of the race. Three times he circled the track, each time rising higher than before and finally he begin to descend in decreasing spirals. Hitting the ground while running at high speed, the machine suddenly dipped to the right wing, caught the ground and with a rip and crash, the whole lower plane was torn off.

Mars jumped from his seat and hurried to where his wife was standing to reassure her as to his safety while the mechanicians took charge of the damaged airship.

"It was just one of the unexpected things that happen to convince the best aviators that they haven't fully conquered the air as yet," he said. "A puff of air coming when least anticipated, tipped the machine just enough to make the plane drag the ground and it will cost several hundred dollars to make the necessary repairs.

Aviator Mars and his wife left on the first train for New York following yesterday's exhibition where Mr. Mars will take part with the world's best flyers in the contests that are now on. He will drive a Baldwin aeroplane in an effort to lower the existing speed records and will drive a Curtiss machine in an effort to establish new altitude records.

With Mars, risking his life in these frail creations creations of wood, bamboo and steel wires is all in the day's business and he is much more concerned about the safety of the people who crowd the aviation fields than for his own welfare.

“My greatest fear is that someone will needlessly rush onto the field when I am attempting landing and he badly hurt by the machine," he declared while an effort was being made to clear the field for him. “The crowds here though are the easiest handled I ever saw. Without police protection we have been able to keep a clear field. Why, I have seen the time when with dozens of police and companies of militia, the crowds have forced themselves right up to our machines. I have seen men in the crowd punch the soldiers in the nose when they attempted to keep them back but here the people have taken our advice and remained safety from the course.”

"'Tis an ideal day for flying." said Mars as he stepped from his Curtiss machine after his first trial flight around the aviation field. “It is a little puffy as you go high but the air currents are perfect between 150 and 500 feet up. The engine worked splendidly and never missed a single explosion."