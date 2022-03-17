July 1, 1977: Sunny day at Markle Swimming Pool

The Markle Swimming Pool long has been a hot spot for recreation in the area.

The limestone extraction was discontinued in 1921, according to a history on the Markle Swimming Pool's website. The Markle Fish & Game Club bought the land, including the water-filled quarry, in 1950 and the beach was added several years later.

A 1977 story by Journal Gazette writer Dell Ford with photos from Dailey Fogle took a look at the "Markle Pool oasis" that drew hundreds of people a day during the swimming season.

Head lifeguard Bruce Kinsey shared the whistle system used at the pool. The system was developed by a former head guard, Rob Santa. One long blast from the whistle, for example, was a call for everyone to leave the water.

Read the full story from July 17, 1977, below.

Markle Pool still operates. More information can be found at MarkleSwimmingPool.com.

“Markle Pool oasis for area waterbugs,” by Dell Ford (July 17, 1977)

MARKLE – On any sunny, hot, humid afternoon between Memorial Day and Labor Day, there is an oasis in this tiny town that attracts hundreds seeking relief from the heat.

On a good day, the mecca may draw upwards of a thousand and that's remarkable, in that Markle, which sets astride the Wells-Huntington County lines, falls about 23 shy of claiming a thousand people in its population.

But Markle Park Swimming Pool is that kind of place.

A former reservoir of limestone, the one-time quarry on the southeast edge of town was transformed in 1954 into a bathing spa visited by folks from Fort Wayne, Decatur and Churubusco. Since Markle Park abuts the side of Ind. 37, it isn't uncommon for out-of-staters to take a break from their travels and cool their road-weary nerves in the pool.

The entry fee is a bargain. What the buyer gets (Sundays and holidays are the high pay days – 75 cents for adults, 60 cents for children under 14) is a sandy beach, three diving boards, two slides (one for big kids, one for small kids), a large grassy area where non-swimmers can soak up the sun, and about five acres of crystal clear water.

Water so clear, in fact, that health board personnel were wary of reports from the pool. Wary to the point they sent someone to check – to make certain samples weren't being taken from a tap.

More importantly, the swimmer gets protection.

Spotted around the perimeter of the quarry-pool are five life guard stations and on a day when there is a large number of deep water swimmers, a guard does duty from a boat.

Head guard Bruce Kinsey, who will be a senior in pre-med at Indiana University this fall, said a minimum of two guards are on duty at all times during pool hours.

"There are seven main guards. And a lot on call. On a busy day," he said, "all seven work. We may call in a couple extra on an extremely busy day."

Trying to recall one of those "extreme" days, he said "about three or four years ago, they had to close the door (to admissions) because there wasn't any room to put anyone." He guessed the crowd at about 1,500 that day.

Now in his fifth year as a full-time guard, and his third as head guard, Kinsey said the Markle Pool crew has its own "whistle" system devised by former head guard Rob Santa.

Explaining the system, he said one long blast of the whistle (all call) is a signal for everyone to leave the water. Ten minutes out of every hour, guards take a break and all swimmers leave the water – on all call at that time.

Two short whistles is guard alert, one short blast means a guard wants to talk to someone in the water "who is doing something hazardous to himself or someone else." Three long blasts, Kinsey said, is emergency activation and when a guard gives that signal, it means something serious that needs the attention of more than one guard. Guards use the electronic megaphone and tell people to clear the water immediately."

"Since I've been here, we've had to use that twice that I can remember. Once when a girl fell halfway up the big slide ladder onto the cement and once when an 18-year-old boy went into shock after he'd been rescued."

Noting guards make about 40 to 45 saves a season at Markle Pool, Kinsey said they hone their skills with occasional drills.

One such drill has to do with the search procedure.

"Suppose," he said, "a parent comes to a guard and says he can't find his child. He is sent to the nearest main chair (one is by the big slide, the other by the diving boards) and the guard there stands up and sounds guard alert. He also extends his arm upward with thumb up. That differentiates a search from a rest period. It alerts the other guards that a search is about to take place. The guard then drops his arm and gives an all call and every guard with a megaphone sounds a siren for 10 seconds. This gets the attention of all swimmers. We ask all swimmers to remain where they are in the water and to be quiet. We announce the child's name, age and description and tell that child to report to the nearest guard."

In addition, Kinsey said, "the same information is given over the main public address system which covers most of the park area. We wait about 30 seconds to see if the child reports to one of the guards. If not, we ask everyone to please clear the water so a routine search can be made."

At this point, the guard closest to the guard supply room "leaves his chair immediately to get scuba equipment, resuscitator and blankets. The rest of the guards leave their posts at their discretion – as people clear the water. We suit up two scuba divers and another guard starts a shallow water search. The divers cover the area right along the drop off. If we don't find the missing child, we call in the Civil Defense. That," Kinsey emphasized, "has never happened."

Because Kinsey figures a guard can get from his post to any swimmer in trouble in three seconds, "we stress never hurry to the point of carelessness. If you get excited, that's when things go wrong. If you get excited, you're past the thinking stage."

Kinsey, who says "I hope with all my hoping I can get into med school because I like to meet people and work with people," had a difficult time trying to recall the hairlest moment he's experienced at Markle Pool.

Finally, he said it "probably was when the kid went into shock." He shook his head, remembering "some tough rescues. For instance, someone who weighs 250 pounds and is struggling every inch of the way. But," he sighed, “that's routine."

Kinsey, whose guard roster includes Tracy Dunn, Kevin Allred, Stan Lambert, Tim Hanze, Mark Jeffers and brother Brian Kinsey, is proud of his crew. And it shows. He also gives credit to Fay Geiger for what Markle Pool is. A clean, safely run facility that gives swimmers and sun bathers a respite on a hot day.

Gelger easily could talk until the sun goes down about Markle Fish and Game Club Park and the pool. But he shies away from taking any undue credit for the big achievement that belongs to a little town. Instead, he praises the club and the town for making it all possible.

The "crystal clear" waters that extend to a depth of some 20 feet are the product of springs. Aside from that, Markle Pool is a big attraction because the people who operate it care and keep it clean and life guards who care keep it safe.