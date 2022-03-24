July 10, 1967: Club creates hats based on stocks

The Plutocats, a stock investment club for women, celebrated its 10th anniversary on July 10, 1967, with a luncheon complete with each of the members creating a hat to represent the stock she studied.

Among them were a colander decorated to look like an airport (representing Pan American airline) and a safari helmet with a can of oil (representing Occidental Petroleum). Flowers made from ticker tape decorated the host's home, and ticker tape corsages were given to each member.

A 1967 story about the club appears below.

“Journal Goes To Stock Club Anniversary” by Marian Fitzgerald (July 12, 1967)

Ten years of concentrated study and investment in the stock market, involving some financial success and some disappointments, was merrily celebrated by "The Plutocats" Monday with an anniversary luncheon. The group of 20 which still holds some 15 of its charter members was entertained at the home of Mrs. Robert Irish.

Quite fancy hats signifying certain stocks which the club owns were designed and worn by each member who studies and reports on that particular stock. Mrs. Eugene Smith's pink straw was trimmed with hot-pink paper lips and boxes of cosmetics from her stock interest, Charles of the Ritz. A conical flower basket supported a Styrofoam sphere, record, antenna and tubes for Mrs. Richard Gallbreath's headpiece. It represented Radio Corporation of America. Lincoln's stovepipe hat was worn by Mrs. James Baker in the interest of Lincoln National Life Insurance Co., and Mrs. Clarence Wefel's safari helmet was topped with oil cans, little cars, even a hose pump to designate Occidental Petroleum.

Mrs. Gene Robers as vice president and chairman of the coming year's advisory committee wore a smartly designed dress and hat, dangling with blue poker chips. Her costume portrayed her thoughts which were, "I hope I select all blue chip stocks for next year's investments. On the sad side was Mrs. Thomas Amey, who was draped in a mourning veil, "for the stocks we didn't buy or the ones we shouldn't have sold," sighed Mrs. Amey, secretary. Mrs. Jack Beldon, assistant secretary, wore a chef's hat proclaiming International Harvester truck capital of the world, and Mrs. Maurice Lehman, treasurer, did a white colander with pink ribbon as an airport for her stock, Pan American. Mrs. Austin Centlivre, president, wore a hat representing Wall Street market reports. Mrs. Smith is assistant treasurer.

Mrs. Al Allen, a charter member, made a special visit here to attend the anniversary meeting.

Each guest received a corsage of ticker tape flowers from the hostess. Clay pots filled with ticker tape flowers marked the entrance to her home and the luncheon tables.

Organized in the Old Fort Wayne Country Club house for the purpose of learning about stock investment, the group has stuck to its guns. Meetings are very business-like with the only social affair being the Christmas party. Even then a business agenda is followed. They did give a champagne party when each member's equity reached $1,000.

A water-color panel done of the club by an Art Institute student in 1957 was brought out for old time's sake. One of the cartoon-like figures expressed the still pertinent question some women might have of the world of stocks. "What I can't understand about stocks is, if they're so good why are they always for sale?"