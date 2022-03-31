May 14, 1950: VA Hospital dedicated in Fort Wayne

More than 5,000 people came out for dedication ceremonies May 14, 1950, for the Veterans Administration Hospital at the corner of Lake Avenue and Randallia Drive.

Speakers at the event included Maj. Gen. Carl R. Gray Jr., administrator of veterans affairs in Washington, D.C.

“It is an abiding obligation that we must never lose sight of, that this hospital shall ever be devoted to the service of those men and women who offered themselves to the nation in her time of distress,” he said in his address, according to a story in The Journal Gazette the next day.

The dedication included a flag-raising, concert by the American Legion Post No. 47 band and guided tours of the facility. More than 150 volunteers were on hand, including members of local Boy and Girl Scouts troops.

Ground had been broken for the $6 million project on Feb. 29, 1948. The facilities on the 27-acre site have changed over the years, including $14 million in upgrades as recently as 2018.

A federal plan advanced this month would end surgeries and inpatient care at the VA Medical Center and establish an outpatient clinic on the property instead.

History Journal appears monthly in print with additional items weekly on The Journal Gazette's website. To comment on items or suggest dates and topics, contact Corey McMaken at 461-8475 or cmcmaken@jg.net.

--

“Vet Hospital Dedicated; 5,000 Witness Ceremony” (May 15, 1950)

Although heavy-hanging clouds threatened rain early in the afternoon, more than 5,000 people from the Tri-State area gathered to witness the formal dedication ceremonies at the Veterans Administration Hospital here Sunday afternoon.

Maj.-Gen. Carl R. Gray Jr., administrator of veterans affairs, Washington, was the principal speaker. he was introduced by Alva J. McAndless, president of the Lincoln National Life Insurance Company. F.E. Schouweiler, president of the Fort Wayne Chamber of Commerce, was master of ceremonies.

Gen. Gray gave a brief address in which he explained the system of staffing of veterans hospitals which is followed to assure the finest medical talent available.

He told his listeners that this is the eighth of the new Veterans Administration Hospitals that he has dedicated in the current building program.

“It is an abiding obligation that we must never lose sight of, that this hospital shall ever be devoted to the service of those men and women who offered themselves to the nation in her time of distress,” he declared.

He said that he knew the hospital would become an integral part of the community and said that it needs the unstinted cooperation and sympathetic understand of the people of the community.

He told of the medical research program of the VA and promised that as the medical profession has shared its research, the VA too, will share with the world all it finds to make sick men and women well.

Speaking of the staff, he said that without God's help they could not properly perform their duties, but with His help they will.

In his charge to Dr. Russell Hiatt, manager of the hospital, he concluded by saying, “with this wonderful building, magnificent equipment, the help of volunteer workers, and the help of God, I charge you to conduct the offices of this hospital to fulfill its purpose as a place where men and women can be made well.”

As Mc. McAndless concluded his introduction and Gen. Gray stepped to the speaker's rostrum the sun broke through the clouds and a single four-engined plane droned overhead, a reminder that the dedication was falling on the first day of National Defense Week.

Dr. Paul H. Krauss, pastor of Trinity English Lutheran Church, gave the invocation. Dr. Hiatt gave the address of welcome and paid tribute to the efforts of those who were instrumental in the building of the hospital here, including the Chamber of Commerce, veterans groups, civic, fraternal and business clubs and others.

Dr. Frederic A. Doppelt, rabbi of the Temple Achduth Vesholom, gave the prayer of thanksgiving. The Rt. Rev. Msgr. D. Lawrence Monahan, rector of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, gave the benediction.

Following the 45-minute dedication ceremonies, which had been preceded by a concert by American Legion Post No. 47 Band, the Colors were raised over the new hospital.

American Legion Post 330, New Haven, Department of Color Guard, was in charge of this ceremony. Following the bugle call, To The Colors, the National Anthem was played as the flag rippled free.

Immediately after the flag-raising, guided tours of the new $6,000,000 hospital were opened.

Those desiring to make the tour were admitted every 45 seconds in groups of 25 at the auditorium entrance on the north of the building. They were taken through to the lobby and whisked to the fifth floor on the elevators. Then they walked down through the building, completing the tour in the kitchen where soft drinks and cookies were served.

More than 150 volunteer workers were on hand for the tours. Boy and Girl Scouts helped maintain order on the grounds and watched to keep children, dogs and stray adults off the newly-seeded lawns.

The volunteers in the hospital included members of the veterans organizations and 65 volunteer workers from the Fort Wayne Allen County Chapter of the American Red Cross. All the Red Cross workers were in uniform, as were members of the veterans organizations.

The Red Cross also had to station wagons in service, which were used to evacuate several persons overcome by the heat or from being on their feet too long.

Many people came after the ceremonies and many did not stay for the tour. The official count of hospital visitors was set at 3,500. However, it was announced earlier that the tours would be held only until 6 p.m., so many people did not stay.

The hospital will be open to receive regular patients this morning, it was understood.