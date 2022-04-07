June 13, 1990: Church organ driven down street

Cars, trucks and – an organ?

On June 13, 1990, an organ was lifted with a forklift and moved from First Presbyterian Church. It briefly made its way through downtown traffic, accompanied by men on foot, as space was cleared in the church for the installation of a new electronic organ.

The old organ was to be sold.

