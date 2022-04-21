April 1948: Fighter plane on display at Courthouse

In late April 1948, a P-51 Mustang was on display outside the Allen County Courthouse in connection with a recruiting drive for the 163rd Fighter Squadron of the Indiana National Guard.

A flight of P-81s from Indianapolis flew over Fort Wayne on April 25 to mark the opening of the drive. Representatives were on hand at the plane all week to give information on the Indiana Air National Guard and hand out applications.

