May 14, 1928 – Emboyd Theatre opened

Emboyd Theatre, which was operated by Clyde Quimby, opened with a gala May 14, 1928. It was named in tribute to Quimby's mother, Emilie Boyd Quimby.

The theatre became the Embassy in 1952.

The Embassy's Grande Page organ was an original feature of the Emboyd and a rallying point for efforts in the 1970s to save the theater from destruction.

Community members came together when the building was days away from being demolished, says Kelly Updike, president and CEO of the Embassy.

“They raised $250,000 the hard way – in dollars and quarters at a time – and they bought it out of bankruptcy court and turned it into the nonprofit it is today,” Updike told The Journal Gazette in 2018.

The theater and Indiana Hotel wrapped around it were placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1975.