May 13, 1985: Seeing what's at the bottom of Lakeside Park pond

With its beautiful gardens, landscaping and water features, Lakeside Park is a hot spot for photos, from wedding pictures and senior photos to your basic “proof I occasionally go outside” selfies.

What you aren't likely to see in those photos is the central pond without water. That's what caught my eye when I came across these photos in The Journal Gazette's archive. Dated May 13, 1985, they show the muddy bottom of the pond complete with debris that had been resting there for who knows how long. And, of course, children who couldn't miss the opportunity to check it all out.

There was no story accompanying the photo published in the newspaper the day after the pictures were taken, but a caption says water levels at Lakeside Park were dropped to repair the banks and reduce algae and weed growth. The banks were to be restored with dirt from dikes that had been built in the park during flooding that year.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation doesn't often drain ponds on its properties, director Steve McDaniel told me in a March interview. The main Lakeside pond was drained in the 1990s so a clay liner could be installed. (Alas, I could find no JG photos of this to share in this column.)

McDaniel, who has been with the department for about three decades, says that when the pond was drained in the '90s, workers found a piece of playground equipment – a large turtle – that had been tossed in the water at some point. It was cleaned up, repainted and reinstalled in the playground where it can still be enjoyed by the park's smallest visitors.

In the photos from 1985, some barrels and a chair can be seen sticking up from the bottom of the pond. But McDaniel says it's not common to find things in the ponds.

“Typically, when we do projects, and we drain body of water, we're finding things like logs and seaweed and things like that,” he says. “Nothing too elaborate.”

The department prefers to find other methods to work on bodies of water, such as dragging the bottom to create space for fish to escape freezing in the winter. When a liner was installed at Swinney Park East, the park's pond wasn't drained.

The land for Lakeside Park was bought in 1908 and excavation began in 1911, according to a history on the parks department's website.

