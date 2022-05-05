July 20, 1957: Putting up lights at Little League diamond

Electrical workers donated their time on a hot weekend to put up flood lights at the St. Joseph Center Little League Baseball diamond at St. Joseph Center and Myer Roads on July 20, 1957.

In the background are league vice president Ray Myers and groundskeeper Kenneth Parker. In front are Lyle Van Aman and Richard Blum. Kenneth Graves and Jim Lee are on the pole.

The electrical workers were from City Light and Power Co. and members of Local 723.

The high in fort Wayne was 93 degrees on July 20, 1957, according to data at Weather.gov. A story in the July 22, 1957, edition of The Journal Gazette said at least 44 deaths across the U.S. had been attributed to a heat wave that saw temperatures as high as 103 in Baltimore on July 21.

