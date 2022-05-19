May 15, 1952: Fort Wayne Daisies win in season opener

The Fort Wayne Daisies opened their 1952 season on May 15 with a 8-1 win over the Kalamazoo Lassies at Memorial Park.

More than 2,000 people attended the game, which included opening ceremonies featuring the Concordia Cadet Snap and Sabre Squads and Color Guard. The Journal Gazette's 1952 story about the game is below.

The Daisies played at Memorial Park from 1946 until 1954, when the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League folded. On Saturday, the TinCaps will wear replica Daisies jerseys during their game at Parkview Field. The jerseys will be auctioned online with proceeds going toward an improved monument to the Daisies at Memorial Park.

Click here to read more about the TinCaps jersey auction from Dylan Sinn.

"Daisies Win Opener, 8-1; Kline Hurls Three Hitter," by Bob Reed (May 16, 1952)

The Daisies racked up their opening game on the right side of the ledger last night, winning 8-1 from the Kalamazoo Lassies, a team that is considered to be improved enough over last year to give a fair test to the rest of the clubs in the American Girls League.

A chilled crowd of 2,061 paying customers saw the inaugural at Memorial Park. The Daisies and Lassies meet again tonight, after which Manager Jimmie Foxx taxes his club away for a seven-game road trip.

Maxine Kline, an 18-game winner last year and the club's leading pitcher, had the Lassies in the hollow of her hand all the way. It was a three-hitter for the slender right-hander. Two of the hits came in the third inning and the Lassies did not get another base hit and had only one other runner on base, on an error, from then until the ninth. Kline did not issue a base on balls and fanned two.

The Daisies came up with an encouraging 13-hit batting attach and every on in the lineup had at least one blow. Jo Weaver, center fielder who was the sensation of the training games in the south, topped the offensive with three out of five. Sally Meier had a double and single out of four and was robbed of another possible extra base blow when Left Fielder Joan Schatz made a sparkling catch of her line drive right along the left field foul line.

Wilma Briggs also came in for a pair of hits. Betty Foss, league's leading hitter, was held to a double but her long drive in the third inning gathered in by Doris Sams, would probably have gone for a a home run if last year's home run fence had not been removed from the center field sector. It still stands in left and right fields.

Agnes Allen, last year's rookie who had a record of three wins and 10 losses, was the Kazoo pitcher and was a little better than the score indicates. Three of the Fort Wayne runs were unearned. Mary Carey, veteran and usually steady infielder, had two errors in the seventh that accounted for two of them and just the inning before Allen and Catcher Bonnie Baker got crossed up on a popup that helped swell the Daisy total by one.

The Daisies opened up suspiciously when Dottie Schroeder drew a pass and Jean Weaver poked a bunt through a hole between first and second. Briggs drove a fly to right field that enabled Schroeder to leg it to third and she scored while June Peppas was getting Foss at first unassisted.

Meier led off the second with a double, Kate Vonderau moved her up on a sacrifice and Schroeder's infield out got her home. After two were out in the fourth, Schroeder's single, a pass to Jean Weaver and Briggs' safe blow got a third run in. The Daisies had their most concentrated attack in the fifth when they bunched three hits, a double by Foss to lead off, singles by Jean Geissinger and Vonderau and a sacrifice fly by Meier for two runs.

Kline pitched a steady game and only 32 batters faced her. The Lassies scored their only run in the third. Allen dumped a single into short left field. She was forced at second by Carey, who stole and was batted across by Peppas. It would have been a shutout for Kline, for Carey could have been doubled up had not Schroeder's throw on the relay been wide.

Opening game ceremonies featured the Concordia Cadet Snap and Sabre Squads and Color Guard. The Travelers Protective Association, which had charge of this part of the program, presented Jimmie Foxx with a floral horseshoe and Harrold Van Orman Jr., president of the Daisies and of the league, with a plaque. Robert Meyers, city controller, tossed the first ball, pinch hitting for Mayor Harry Baals.