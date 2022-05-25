Write creative captions for these photos

It’s time for another round of “Caption This,” where readers suggest captions for pictures from The Journal Gazette’s archives.

What do you think is happening in the photos? Send your best captions (identified by the number accompanying the picture) along with your name and city by email to cmcmaken@jg.net or write to Corey McMaken, c/o The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802 by June 15.

Though we encourage funny captions, please keep them family friendly. We will run some of them in next month’s column along with the real details of what is happening in the photos.