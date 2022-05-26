Dec. 16, 1972: House destroyed in explosion after gas leak

A gas leak became an inferno on the evening of Dec. 16, 1972, leaving a house demolished and several firemen injured.

The neighborhood just north of the General Electric plant was evacuated after the smell of gas was detected, including the residents of a home at the corner of Martin and Hendricks streets. That home was destroyed in the blaze, which began in the 8 o'clock hour, according to a story by Mike Fitzpatrick in The Journal Gazette the next morning.

In the story, Fire Chief Walter Roemke says he saw the gas leak suddenly ignite. Shortly after, the northwest section of the house exploded, sending splinters raining into the street. Branches of a nearby tree were ripped off by the force of the explosion and windows were broken on three other homes.

Many firemen were blown down by the blast, and six required hospital treatment. Capt. James Glazer was buried beneath a section of wall that blew out, according to a Dec. 18, 1972, story in The Journal Gazette.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to an area near the property line of the house and bring it under control in about 45 minutes. Nearby gas mains were shut off during the fire, but service returned to normal by the next day.

The house at 632 Hendricks St. was the home of the Cedric Jandron family, including his wife and two children.

“House Explodes; 4 Firemen Hurt,” by Mike Fitzpatrick (Dec. 17, 1972)

What firemen described as a high pressure gas leak under Martin Street exploded into a raging inferno about 8:45 p.m. yesterday, demolishing a nearby house and knocking four city firemen unconscious.

Occupants of the home, at the corner of Martin and Hendricks street just north of the General Electric Broadway plant, were believed to have been evacuated safely before the explosion, according to Fire Chief Walter Roemke.

The injured firemen all were reported in good condition at St. Joseph's Hospital and were expected to be released sometime during the night, a hospital spokesman said.

The four were identified by Roemke as Assistant Chief Darvin Kritzman, Capts. James Glaser and King Sullivan and Pvt. Norman Hoke.

One of the men was buried underneath a section of wall that blew out into the street, Roemke said.

Fire Department authorities were unable to pinpoint how the gas fumes were ignited. The flames roared high into the air and it took 45 minutes to control them. They were able to contain the flames to a small radius within the source of the gas leak, which was about 30 feet from the property line of the house.

Other residents on Martin and Hendricks streets had been evacuated soon after gas odors were reported in the neighborhood. Police set up blockades for blocks around to keep out spectators and to give firemen a wide area in which to operate in case the fire spread.

Roemke said he saw the gas leak suddenly ignite into a furious, unpredictable streak of yellow and blue flames only two minutes after he arrived on the scene. Shortly after, the entire northwest section of the residence exploded in splinters into the street.

In addition to the four injured firemen, other firemen were shaken up by the blast but did not require hospitalization, Roemke said.

Huge branches of a nearby tree were ripped off by the force of the explosion.

Authorities ordered nearby gas mains shut off during the fire to minimize the amount of pressure in the area and avoid a chance of further eruptions.

The address of the demolished house was listed as 632 Hendricks and the Cedrick Jandron family lives there, according to police.

Northern Indiana Public Service Co. (NIPSCO) planned to secure the gas lines leading into the residence as well as the lines of two or three nearby residences, police said, leaving them without heat overnight.

Otherwise, the rest of the neighborhood was deemed safe by 11 p.m., according to police.

--

“Quick Action Before Blast Saved Lives” (Dec. 18, 1972)

Quick action by acting District Chief Tom Pitzen and Capt. King Sullivan in evacuating a neighborhood covered with gas fumes Saturday, may have saved lives, or at least prevented serious injuries, Fire Chief Walter Roemke said yesterday.

Sullivan was first on the scene with Rescue 8 and Pumper 8, and Pitzen arrived shortly after, and after a brief conference, the two ordered the area evacuated because of the heavy gas smell.

“I don't know why they did it, or even why Pitzen was en route to the scene before he was called,” said the chief. “They just sensed something.”

Roemke alluded to a fireman's “memory bank,” and said that there had been an explosion in an area nearby a number of years ago, and perhaps this activated his men.

They had some trouble convincing residents of the urgency of the situation, but eventually were successful in getting people out of danger. Only firemen were injured when the explosion occurred.

Roemke said the cause of the leak, and the explosion, had not been pinpointed as yet. Officials at Northern Indiana Public Service Company, the natural gas supplier, refused comment, other than to confirm it was a leaky gasket on one of the lines.

The house which was destroyed was the residence of the Cedric Jandron family, which included, besides the father, the mother, Sharon, and two children, Carrie, 7, and Cedric, 4.

They had been evacuated from the home as had many of their neighbors.

The Jandron home was a complete loss according to fire reports. The whole west side of the house was demolished.

In addition, windows were broken on homes at 1417 Martin St.; 630 Hendricks St., and 1421 Broadway.

Six firemen were injured seriously enough to require hospital treatment, and many others were blown down by the blast which came at 8:30, about 15 minutes after firemen had first arrived.

Most seriously injured, apparently, was Capt. James Glazer, who was admitted to St. Joseph's Hospital overnight, and released yesterday noon.

Glazer was buried under debris when the side wall of the house blew out, according to Roemke, who was also at the scene by then and helped extricate the captain.

Also injured were Assistant Chief Darwin Kritzman. Pvt. Norman Hoke and Michael Aker, and Pitzen and Sullivan.

Roemke also commended firemen arriving at the scene after the initial crew for hooking up hoses and being ready. so that they were playing water on the fire within seconds after the explosion.

Nearby gas mains were shut off during the fire, but have been reopened, and service to other homes was back to normal, according to a gas company spokesman last night.