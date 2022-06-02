The Journal Gazette
 
July 18, 1957: Razing buildings downtown

COREY MCMAKEN | The Journal Gazette

Buildings in the 1300 block of South Calhoun Street were being demolished to make way for Lincoln Life Insurance Co.'s new six-story office building.

This shot was taken looking eastward.

The building was touted as adding 384,000 square feet of floor space to the company's home office.

To suggest a date or subject for History Journal, email Corey McMaken at cmcmaken@jg.net.

