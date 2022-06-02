Thursday, June 02, 2022 1:00 am
July 18, 1957: Razing buildings downtown
COREY MCMAKEN | The Journal Gazette
Buildings in the 1300 block of South Calhoun Street were being demolished to make way for Lincoln Life Insurance Co.'s new six-story office building.
This shot was taken looking eastward.
The building was touted as adding 384,000 square feet of floor space to the company's home office.
To suggest a date or subject for History Journal, email Corey McMaken at cmcmaken@jg.net.
