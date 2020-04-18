Dates for planting aren't set in stone

Question: When can I begin to amend the soil in my garden this year? When can I begin to plant vegetables and flowers?

Answer: My favorite answer to this and other questions that I received from the hundreds of master gardeners I taught over the years is: it depends.

Every season is different, and gardeners who schedule their activities down to the day and hour will be disappointed when the weather patterns don't always cooperate with their expectations. The simple answer to amending soil is one can amend the dirt in the garden anytime the ground is not frozen, covered in snow, or a mucky muddy mess. A general rule to follow is that if one can squeeze water out of a clump of soil held in your hand – then the soil should not be worked. This is because wet soil tends to clump and form clods as it dries, and we want nice friable or loose soil that allows for water penetration and room for roots to grow.

I like to garden in raised beds because of this rule, because raised beds generally dry out in the spring more quickly than traditional garden beds at ground level.

Climate change has affected how early one can plant each year. Garden books and experts always list planting dates for flowers and veggies like the dates are written in stone. In general, the planting of cool season spring vegetables such as spinach and lettuce begins from about March 15 to April 15 – depending on local conditions.

Warm-season vegetables and flowers can be planted nowadays from May 1 or after – depending on the expert or source. This is where it is a bit tricky, as established frost dates in the spring are only days where the chance for frost or freeze is progressively less each day after the dates. Planting warm-season plants like tomatoes, peppers, or petunias around or before the frost date is always a gamble.

I also like to observe what is going on outdoors each year. I take note of when robins, morning doves and other birds begin to appear. In my backyard, I can tell when soils are warming when my pussy willow tree begins to flower, when my red maple buds begin to pop and when my clump of rhubarb begins to appear.

This season one could have already planted lettuce, chard, kale and spinach as all of these veggies can handle some frost or freeze. It is also time to plant cool season flowers such as poppies – one of my favorite spring flowers. April is a great month to plant perennial flowers, trees and shrubs.

This season, I am planning to use existing wet leaves and newspaper as mulch and soil building material in my gardens. I have compost and leftover organic fertilizer to use, and I have ordered seed and plants from the internet. This way I can still have a garden and still remain socially isolated in these difficult times.

The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other Saturday. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To send him a question, email trich@jg.net.