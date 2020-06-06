Options limited for getting rid of critter

Question: I have a groundhog living under my porch that has destroyed my vegetable garden for the last two years. I live in the city and I am not sure how to get rid of it. I really don't like the idea of killing the groundhog as some have suggested. I can't have a dog or cats to drive the groundhog away. My Facebook friends have given all kinds of advice, but I am not sure what the best course of action is.

Answer: Dealing with critters in urban areas is a difficult dilemma for homeowners. Critter problems ranked third in the number of calls received each year at the Allen County Extension office when I was the extension horticulture educator for 23 years.

Most folks consider groundhogs benign, cute, mischievous creatures – based on depictions of groundhogs on TV and movies.

Groundhogs can do extensive damage to the garden. They can also be aggressive when cornered. They can climb and dig under fences.

The average lifespan of a groundhog is three years. Groundhogs are most active during the day with most feeding activity around dawn and dusk. They hibernate beginning in October or November and emerge in mid to late-February.

There are state and local regulations that affect what citizens can do when dealing with groundhogs in the city of Fort Wayne.

Groundhogs can be shot outside the city limits, but it is illegal to discharge a firearm in the city to kill critters.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources states that groundhogs can be live trapped using a cage trap. The city does rent cage traps, and they can also be bought from farm supply outlets. You must have permission from a landowner or property manager to release a woodchuck on their property.

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control does not remove wildlife, unless the animal is inside a house or outbuilding, or the animal is showing signs of sickness.

Smoke “bombs” designed to suffocate groundhogs in their dens are not recommended to be used under buildings.

So, your limited options are to: Exclude the animal from your garden, trap the animal and take to a friend or relative outside the city limits where the groundhog can be released, or call a private animal control company that may release it to the wild where landowners have given permission.

I think that excluding animals is the best option to prevent vegetable garden damage, though in this case the groundhog could harm individuals who might accidentally corner the animal.

To prevent a groundhog from eating your vegetables, install a heavy wire fence around it that is at least 3 feet high. Some sources recommend staking the fence at a 45-degree angle towards the outside of the area. You must also bury the wire at least 10 to 12 inches below ground level to prevent them from digging underneath. If you can legally relocate the animal, make sure to fill up the old den and use hardware cloth around the porch to prevent any future entry.

The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other Saturday. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To send him a question, email trich@jg.net.