Magnolia tree hard to relieve of scale

Question: Our magnolia tree is suffering from a scale infestation that began several years ago. What can we do to make this tree healthy again?

Answer: I looked at the pictures you sent me, and I noticed several issues. I see mulch piled around the base of the tree, and after you pulled the mulch away, I noticed plastic that was placed under the mulch around the tree. In my opinion, the buried root flare and the plastic contributed to stress on the tree that made it more susceptible to this scale invasion.

About 10 years ago, scale infestations of magnolias increased dramatically. Disease and insect infestations depend on three things: A susceptible host; an insect or disease pathogen present; and weather or site conditions that promote the infestation. All three of these conditions are present in your situation.

Magnolia trees are very susceptible to scale insects. The insect has a bizarre strategy to survive. The actual insect is carried to the magnolia by birds or is blown or splashed on the plant. The first thing it does is make a cover or shell to protect itself from predators. It then sucks plant juices from the stem of the plant – often secreting excess sap in the form of what is called honeydew.

The honeydew is sweet and attracts wasps and ants interested in a free meal. A sooty mold sometimes grows on the honeydew and further disfigures the magnolia.

Some experts suspect that generally warmer weather due to climate change has resulted in more scale insects surviving the winter months to infest plants susceptible to scale such as magnolia.

In general, hiring a professional to deal with this issue (for a larger tree like your tree) may be best because of the many steps necessary for control.

Remove the piled-up mulch and plastic from under the drip line of the tree. Some tree professionals can excavate the root flare. This is difficult to do on your own, unless the tree is smaller. One must excavate the soil covering the flare, removing and cutting the circling roots that are cutting off the flow of nutrients from the roots to the top portion of the tree.

Dormant and summer oils can be applied to smother the scale. Dormant oils are applied when there are no leaves on the tree, usually in late winter or early spring before the buds swell. Summer oils are thinner and can be applied in late summer or early fall when leaves are present to kill the reproductive crawler stage and immature nymphs – the juvenile form of the insect. Both have specific requirements for application, or else they can damage the plant.

Usually at least two years are needed to control scale infestations. Cornell University has more information at http://idl.entomology.cornell.edu/wp-content/uploads/Magnolia-Scale.pdf.

The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other Saturday. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To send him a question, email trich@jg.net.