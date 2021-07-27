Aphids like cooler weather, leave behind leaf damage

Q. The leaves on many perennials and landscape plants are curling. What's going on?

A. Insect pests and diseases are about three weeks behind schedule this season because of the unusually cool spring we experienced.

Once again, aphids are appearing on some perennials, annuals and trees in our area. This will be a banner year for our friend the aphid because aphids absolutely love cool weather. Even though there have been some hot weather periods in our area, we have had a good share of cool weather also.

Aphids are soft-bodied insects with piercing sucking mouthparts. The curling on the leaves is caused by the aphids feeding on the plant sap, literally sucking the very lifeblood of the plant. Think of aphids as small pale green vampires that don't like the full sun and light of the day. This is why one has to look on the underside of the leaves to find them hiding and lurking there. Often leaves attacked by aphids will have curling or cupped leaf margins.

Many aphids exude clear sticky honeydew that one sees on leaves, but woolly aphids that appear on plants like river birch exude a white woolly substance that sticks the leaf blades together and helps them hide from predators. Aphids also “wiggle” their rear ends when disturbed – somewhat similar to the dances one sees honeybees exhibit when communicating the direction of a food source. Aphids have an incomplete cycle of metamorphosis. This means that immature adults (I call them teenage aphids) hatch directly from eggs. The teenagers happen to be born pregnant and quickly molt and develop into winged adults, which lay eggs that hatch into – you guessed it – more pregnant females. It is easy to see how aphid populations explode when conditions are optimal.

It is good to scout your landscape and gardens for signs of insects or disease. Favorite aphid hosts include potato, pepper, cabbage, spinach, asparagus, aster, dahlia, iris and verbena. They are commonly found on cabbage but do not cause serious damage. Roses, river birch and tulip tree are popular aphid tree favorites. Look for ants on or near the plants, attracted to the sticky honeydew.

Several strategies exist for aphid control.

Earth-friendly contact insecticides such as insecticidal soap, pyrethrum, permethrin and neem can be used on vegetables, perennials and smaller shrubs, taking special care to spray on the undersides of leaves. One can spray plants repeatedly with forceful water sprays, or plant companions that repel aphids such as catnip, garlic, chives, onion and allium, or plant trap plants such as calendula, mustard and nasturtium which attract aphids and keep them off more desirable plants

Try to avoid using insecticides on plants that are flowering to avoid killing bees. Large trees can be injected with a pesticide that controls aphids by an arborist. With the hot summer, the aphid populations will decrease until cooler conditions return.

The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other Tuesday. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To send him a question, email trich@jg.net.