Hire professional to prune tree

Q. Recently we lost a few limbs of our soft maple tree after a storm. One branch is hanging from the tree and is too high to reach. Obviously, the tree needs to be pruned. Do you have any tips?

A. Soft maple trees are the most likely trees to suffer damage after storms in our area because of their weak wood and poor branching habit that makes them susceptible to storm damage. Hanging branches can be very dangerous because they can fall unexpectedly and should be removed by professionals as soon as possible.

It is important to shop around when looking for a tree service. Not only can one check reviews on the internet and social media but one can ask neighbors and friends for recommendations based on their experience using a tree service. Make sure the tree service you hire is licensed and bonded. Avoid individuals who might drop by unexpectedly offering to prune a tree at cut-rate prices. You usually will get what you pay for, or worse.

If any tree service suggests that a tree be topped, find another service as topping trees is not a recommended practice and is a practice that only produces growth that is weaker and more prevalent to storm damage over time.

There are many tree services that do good work, but I encourage folks to shop and compare prices and availability because they can differ. Most tree services will want to stop by and look at the tree and offer an estimate on what the charges will be for pruning. Some might ask for a down payment if the tree needs lots of work, but I would advise against paying upfront for the entire bill.

Recently, I needed a tree service to prune a large honey locust in my front yard. The tree had some deadwood in the center, some low branches headed for the roof, and a hanging branch higher in the tree. The service I eventually chose had great customer service.

After the company finished pruning the tree, the employees made sure that I came to inspect their work. They pruned correctly, not making flush cuts too close to the trunk of the tree. Making flush cuts can result in wounds on the tree that will not heal properly. They thinned the tree by correctly removing about one-third of the tree, including the dead wood and also removed problem branches with poor branch angles, or branches that filled up the interior of the tree.

In general, one doesn't want to prune more then a third of any plant in any one year.

The objective of any large tree pruning is to produce a healthier tree less prone to storm damage at a reasonable cost by a reliable, knowledgeable, and courteous tree service.

The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other Tuesday. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To send him a question, email trich@jg.net.