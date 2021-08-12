Giants grow in garden

A wooden sign hanging in Alex and Nannette Babich's living room reads: “Life began in a garden.” It fits their home well.

“Our motto,” Alex Babich says, “is plant a seed, water it with love and watch hope grow. And it goes for kids, too.”

But these days, the only things growing faster than daughter Ayla, 10, and son Keenai, 6, are the produce in the Babichs' backyard garden.

There is a pumpkin that is more than 300 pounds. A tomato plant is already 121/2 feet tall and a sunflower now stretches past 19 feet. Four tomatoes have a circumference of at least 21 inches.

He's not sure exactly how high the sunflower plants might get. He's got about 50 in the garden that covers about two-thirds of an acre, and about 20 of those are the giant variety. Babich knows the North American record is 26 feet and the world record is 30 feet, but he's still searching for what the Indiana record may be.

Babich raises these plants for conquest not competition, his wife says. He just wants to see how far he can help them along, and gets excited when describing his passion.

“My goal is always to beat my last year's record every year and show the kids,” Babich says. “It's just cool to take pictures with it. Someday I'll be really old, and I won't be able to do this stuff, but the kids will be there showing their kids and my great-grandkids, and then they might get the bug.”

Babich is something of a mad scientist experimenting, except he's a horticulturist, and he shares most of his produce with neighbors and friends. He just loves getting up every morning and taking his coffee outside to see what needs tied up, an extra gulp of water or pruned back a little. He has found his niche in life and spends at least two hours a day working and another three or four just walking and enjoying his efforts.

“He's just fun and crazy. He lives life to the fullest in a natural and healthy way, and I love that about him,” said friend and master gardener Kathy Carrier, who is CEO and owner of Briljent. “You don't meet too many people who are curious about things like that. He inspires me to do unusual things in my garden and teaches me about things. I love that about him. He's just a remarkable man who has taught me a lot and inspires me.”

But Babich doesn't have any mystical gardening secrets. He grows everything organically from seeds each season, digs out the dirt to use a compost that includes fish scraps, food waste, worm castings, leaves and grass clippings, pours on rain water from his 550-gallon system and continually empties more grass clippings on top. That produces sunflower stalks that are twice the diameter of the support posts.

Babich's love for growing things started in Ukraine when his grandfather taught him mushroom hunting. After the Chernobyl disaster in 1986, his parents and brother came to America in 1991. At a friend's suggestion, he got back into morel hunting and in 2005 won the national championship. That was shortly before meeting Nannette.

“It took me three months before I told him I didn't like mushrooms, but then he cooked them for me and I tried them because I wanted to impress him, and I loved them,” says Nannette, an Auburn native. “Now I will eat his mushrooms, and he knows how I like them.”

Babich actually wore a mushroom shirt when the couple got married. Copies are available at their website mushroomgear.com where they sell T-shirts, walking sticks, hunting bags and all kinds of accessories.

Now 43, Alex still loves mushroom hunting and fishing, but the first thing he did after buying his parents' Imperial Gardens house was to plant fruit trees in the backyard.

“Growing up, we had food shortages, especially fruit,” he said. “Fruit was always hard to get and expensive. I really craved fresh fruit from the trees.”

So he planted two cherry trees, a red and a yellow, and eventually added pears, apples, plums, apricots, peaches, grapes and paw paws. He now has about 50 fruit trees on the property.

Four years ago, he planted three tomato plants and three butternut squash plants and they exploded in growth. Besides producing 700 pounds of tomatoes last year during the pandemic, Babich started with one sunflower plant, which Ayla named “Sunny,” and which reached about 15 feet. This year's “High Hopes” has well surpassed that.

“Every plant has energy and it will keep growing if you give it the proper support,” he said. “Basically, for the longest time I've said respect nature and it will reward you.”