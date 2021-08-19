Remedy to all that rain: Give tomatoes fertilizer

Q. I am worried that we have had so much rainfall my plants will drown. What can I do?

A. It is a bit unusual to have so much rain in August, when soil usually begins to dry out significantly before fall arrives. There is still time for the weather to turn hot and dry, but cherish the lower water bills.

If you haven't fertilized your vegetables – especially tomatoes and peppers – then do so now. To give them a boost, sprinkle about one-half cup of Epsom salts at the base of each tomato and pepper plant, and also sprinkle about a cup of 12-12-12 fertilizer per 10-by-10 square foot of garden area. The Epsom salts contain magnesium and sulfur – two elements that make up the chlorophyll molecule in plants. For some reason, tomatoes and peppers really respond when given a boost with Epsom salts. When we experience gully washing thunderstorms frequently, then some nutrients can be washed away through the soil.

As we head into late August-September, it becomes a good time to also fertilize the lawn with a well-balanced fertilizer, followed by a higher nitrogen fertilizer in October. These fertilizer treatments actually are better for the lawn than spring or summer fertilizations.

I would expect fungal diseases of the lawn and garden to explode after these rains. In particular, look for fungal diseases on tomatoes since many are spread by water. Pick off and discard yellowing or lower leaves with fungal lesions. One can prune lower leaves and stems that cover fruit to allow more sun and air circulation to the plant. This season, organic fungicides are more difficult to find and more expensive, but if you must use a fungicide, use one labeled for your vegetable with little or no waiting period until harvest.

A disease called lawn rust is showing up in both older and newly established lawns. You will know if rust is an issue if after mowing, your shoes and mower blades are covered with a rusty powder. Low fertility promotes rust, so fertilize the lawn so the grass can “outgrow” the fungus. I would also be on the lookout for lawn diseases such as dollar spot, summer patch, Pythium blight and melting out disease in general this fall. You can always email any gardening questions or pictures to trich@jg.net, and she will send those to me.

All the rainfall and standing water have resulted in heavy mosquito populations. Try to limit your activities so you are not out and about at dawn and dusk and make sure to use appropriate repellents. The good news is that there are more options for more natural repellents that contain botanicals such as lemon eucalyptus, oils containing cinnamon and nootkatone oil, as alternatives to products containing DEET.

Gardening in Indiana always seems to be dealing with issues of extremes: too much or too little water or too hot or too cold. Learning to deal with such extremes makes us all better and wiser gardeners.

The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other Tuesday. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To send him a question, email trich@jg.net.