Fall mark downs abound at garden centers

Q. I see a lot of vegetables, flowers, trees and shrubs on sale at garden centers. Is this a good time to purchase and plant?

A. This has been an unusual gardening year because of the pandemic and the unusually cool weather this spring. Everyone got off to a late start, and folks are still playing catch-up it seems.

I have noticed garden centers reducing prices on many plants. It's a dilemma because having inventory late in the season is not where one wants to be as a garden center manager.

For many gardeners there may not be enough time to replace warm-season vegetables that were slow to develop with cool-season crops such as lettuce and spinach this year, unless you can work them into spaces in the garden.

Many perennials, shrubs, and trees can be planted in the late summer and fall. Some perennials and shrubs in particular have been marked down significantly.

My advice when shopping is to begin shopping at the back of the store. Many items placed out in front of the store are still marked at premium prices. Other stores mix a few discount items in the front, but most items really marked down are in the back or placed on sale racks.

If you do plant now, realize you need to water frequently to keep the plants alive until cool weather appears in the fall. No extended vacations for you unless you can find a plant babysitter. You can reduce stress on the plants by amending the soil before planting with a good garden mix or Canadian sphagnum peat moss or both.

Many plants purchased now have root systems that are probably circling the container. I take a pair of heavy shears and make at least four vertical cuts from bottom to top after taking the plant out of its container. This will help make sure the plant doesn't strangle itself after planting. Many plants I purchase have buried root flares – even perennials – and I pull away the soil near the base of the plant until I see the stem flaring out just as the roots begin.

Many shrubs are now marked down as much as 50%, and the same rules apply for cutting circling roots and buried root flares.

Containerized trees still left are difficult, as the root systems will be tough to cut. In this case, I would consider traveling to a nursery or garden center that sells ball and burlap trees which will have more of a root system with fewer issues.

Keep in mind that planting anytime after September is riskier because plants need time to establish root systems before winter arrives, and no one can predict when that will happen.

The observant gardener can save a lot of money purchasing plants on sale now at garden centers and nurseries.

The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other week. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To send him a question, email trich@jg.net.