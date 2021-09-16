Invasive Japanese knotweed cons outweigh positives

Q. I have been told that a weedy shrub spreading out of control on my property is Japanese knotweed. How do I get rid of it?

A. Japanese knotweed is a perennial member of the Buckwheat family. It was introduced to England from its native Japan in 1825 for use as an ornamental. The plant arrived in the U.S. in the late 1800s for use as an ornamental shrub, hedge and for erosion control. Some cultivars of Polygonum have been offered as landscape plants for moist areas. Once again, the introduction of an aggressive nonnative species to the U.S. has caused problems.

This species is capable of crowding out all other native vegetation. Japanese knotweed is listed as an invasive plant in Indiana. This plant has escaped from homeowner sites and is becoming increasingly common along stream corridors and rights of way.

This shrubby plant can reach 4 to 8 feet or more in height. The leaves are 4 to 6 inches long and generally ovate – broad at the base – coming to an abrupt point. The hollow stems of the plant have swollen joints where the leaves attach. Membranous sheaths surround the base of the stem above each joint.

The plant has open clusters of greenish-white flowers.

Japanese knotweed is difficult to control because it has extremely vigorous rhizomes that form a deep, dense mat. In addition, the plant can easily sprout from fragments. Plant parts may fall into streams to create new infestations downstream. Knotweed can grow up to 6 to 12 inches in one day.

Small stands of knotweed should be dug completely and sent to the landfill, meaning one needs to dig deep enough (at least 12 inches in depth or more) to capture all the rhizomes.

Continued cutting back of the plant to ground level (at least three to four times a year) can also help keep the plant at bay.

Certain herbicides such as glyphosate and triclopyr can be used, but even then, it can take up to five years to control.

Some gardeners who like to forage for edible plants eat knotweed. According to Penn State University, all species of knotweed found in the United States produce edible young shoots in spring.

Knotweed honey is a popular monoculture honey, as its fragrant, nectar-rich blossoms are a favorite of our nonnative honeybee.

In its native Asia, knotweed has many applications in traditional herbal medicine. One must make sure to not only properly prepare only young knotweed shoots, but also find knotweed not sprayed with any pesticides.

While human uses are often raised in argument against controlling Japanese knotweeds, none outweigh the consequences of unchecked knotweed infestation.

Knotweed infestations result in decreased biodiversity in both plant and animal communities, degraded water quality, and damage to human infrastructure such as road and bridge foundations. These widespread and highly negative effects should be considered alongside any argument for its overall value.

Pictures of Japanese knotweed and additional information can be found at https://extension.psu.edu/japanese-knotweed

The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other week. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service.