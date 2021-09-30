Invading armyworms can wreak havoc on lawn

Q. I have seen reports that armyworms are devastating lawns and fields in our area. Should I be concerned?

A. Numerous reports of armyworm infestations and damage are being reported in Ohio and Indiana. Armyworm moths are carried by the wind to our area by weather systems from Southern states. The moths will go dormant while traveling before reaching the warmer surface where they will continue their life cycle by laying eggs which hatch into highly destructive caterpillars. The eggs look like masses of small Styrofoam balls stuck to patio furniture and the sides of houses.

Armyworm caterpillars grow to 2 inches long and can be green, brown or black. They can be identified by an inverted white Y on their head capsules.

Armyworms can feed on numerous crops, including grass pastures and lawns. They can defoliate everything in their path, moving through like an army. Some folks report sidewalks and roads covered by the invading caterpillars. The caterpillars are so voracious that sometimes the larger armyworms eat smaller ones if the food source runs out.

The good news is that frosts and freezes ultimately kill them off.

It is difficult to predict where exactly armyworms will cause severe damage in our immediate area. “There is also a lot of luck involved in whether you will be hit or not by these caterpillars,” said David Shetlar, Ohio State University extension specialist. Out of 50 to 60 properties in his neighborhood, he noticed about five had some activity.

“Homeowners and lawn maintenance professionals just have to keep on the alert for signs of an infestation, like a sudden thinning and browning of the turf and/or visible egg sacs,” he said. One can try dumping a jug of soapy water (one tablespoon of dish soap per gallon) onto the eaten grass. This will force feeding armyworms to the surface where they can be seen. If you see many birds feeding in your yard, they may have found a significant infestation.

Quick action is needed once activity is detected because the caterpillars quickly eat the turf canopy. That results in the turfgrass plant crowns being exposed and the crowns can cook in the direct sun.

Shetlar recommends lightly irrigating during the day to cool down the canopy until new leaves emerge and shade the plant crowns. Cooler temperatures will help the damaged turfgrass plants survive. Fertilizer application can also help turf recover. Insecticide sprays can also be used to control fall armyworms. These recommendations vary widely depending on different sources of information, but the following link (aces.edu, “Controlling Fall Armyworms on Lawns and Turf” – Alabama Cooperative Extension System) provides in my opinion, the best organic and conventional options for control.

Also keep in mind that mature armyworms are much more difficult to control, even using pesticides. Experts are also concerned about multiple generations of armyworms doing damage if warm weather continues well into the autumn season.

The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other week. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To send him a question, email trich@jg.net.