Warmer weather delaying fall colors

Q. Why are the trees not turning color this year?

A. In our area, fall color usually peaks about Oct. 10-15. This year fall color has been delayed significantly for a variety of reasons. According to the Weather Channel, warmer-than-average temperatures, especially warmer low temperatures, are the main reason for the delay. Also – in our area – trees got off to a late start because of the very cool spring, which has also appeared to delay fall color.

In fact, leaves are changing their colors later than average this year for most of the eastern United States.

New England, the mid-Atlantic states, and parts of the Midwest experienced record or near-record warm temperatures and rainy conditions as summer transitioned into fall. The stretch of warm nights since autumn began affects when the leaves change color and how bright they will be when they finally change.

Our unusual warm fall has decreased the intensity of fall colors of some early coloring plants such as grey dogwood and sumac and caused those plants to drop their leaves earlier.

Warmer-than-average temperatures were expected to extend into at least late October, especially for areas east of the Mississippi River. Additionally, strong winds, freeze and frost in October and early November could cause leaves to fall off trees and limit the time fall color is visible. Only time will tell. According to Michigan State University, other factors also cause leaves to change color early or out of sync with their neighbors. Trees on the edge of low-lying areas, where cooler air collects at night, often display colors sooner than trees in an upland forested setting. Trees that are diseased or in decline may also display fall colors earlier than their healthy neighbors.

Fall color is controlled by both the plant's genetic factors and the environment. Carotenes and xanthophylls are yellow pigments produced in foliage all year, along with chlorophyll, the green pigment. In autumn short days and cool temperatures slow chlorophyll production, and the remaining chlorophyll breaks down and disappears. Then, yellow pigments previously masked by chlorophyll will first show, giving trees like ginkgo and green ash their clear yellow color.

Some plants produce anthocyanins (red and purple pigments) which can overpower yellow pigments. Some maples, dogwood, black tupelo, oaks and burning bush seem to be on fire with reds and purples.

Anthocyanin production increases with increased sugar in the leaves. A fall season with sunny days and cool nights increases sugar content of the leaves and intensifies fall reds. Clear days, cool nights, and dry conditions promote high quality fall color. These colorful displays may be cut short by heavy winds, rainfall, and freezing temperatures, which can actually kill leaf tissue and cause the leaves to fall early. The tans and browns of oaks are caused by tannins, which accumulate as the chlorophyll disappears. No fall color is exactly the same each year.

Our weather has played a significant role in how late the display will be this season.

The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other week. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To send him a question, email trich@jg.net.