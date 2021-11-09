Insecticides, caulk help keep spiders out of home

Q. Why am I seeing so many spiders around and in the home this year?

A. There are about 2,500 different spiders in North America. Spiders are beneficial, feeding mostly on other insects. Most spiders found in homes and buildings are “accidental invaders” that have entered a home around doors, windows or other openings – sometimes after flooding or disturbance of the area. Other spiders hitchhike from the landscape into the home on humans or pets.

The most common spiders that find their way indoors are wolf spiders, funnel web spiders and grass spiders. All have some markings (usually stripes) on both the head and abdomen and, in the case of a grass spider, bands found on their legs. Halloween spiders are also found at this time of year – characterized by the orange abdomen with unusual markings. These spiders – though formidable in appearance – do little harm to humans.

There are only two spiders found in our area that have venom that is very toxic or harmful to humans. Both are more common in southern or western regions. The brown recluse spider is quite rare and has a dark violin shape on its head. Black widow spiders have an hourglass on their abdomens. WebMD has good information with pictures and information about both spiders. In the 20 years I was an extension educator, I saw only two samples of a brown recluse submitted to the Extension office.

Spiders have poison glands that connect with their fangs, used to kill or paralyze prey and in defense. They also inject enzymes that help digest prey before it is eaten.

Most people bitten by spiders have either no or slight reactions to the bites or the digestive enzymes. Some folks, especially those with allergies, can react to the bites with itching, swelling, infection and flu-like symptoms. Consult with your doctor if severe symptoms occur.

Most outdoor spiders have enough “antifreeze” in their bodies so they won't freeze, even when temperatures are below zero. Outdoor spider species are not adapted to indoor conditions. The few typical outdoor spiders that do end up indoors die or at least don't reproduce.

House spiders belong to a small number of species specially adapted for indoor conditions and end up in homes by hitchhiking on furniture, appliances, building materials, etc.

Sometimes folks find spiders and place them back outdoors. Outdoor spiders will survive; relocated house spiders will die.

The best way to avoid spiders is to prevent their entry into homes. Caulk and seal cracks and other entry areas. Some people use insecticides around foundations to prevent outdoor spiders from making their way indoors. Some sprays containing citrus extracts or other botanicals used indoors can help control spiders, along with sticky traps available from hardware stores and online.

Wear gloves when handling leaves, or when rummaging through attics, garages, the basement or crawl spaces. Spiders love to hide, so tell the kids to pick up their rooms. There are always perks – even with spiders.

The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other week. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To send him a question, email trich@jg.net.