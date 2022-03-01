Witness trees marked borders, historical events

Q. Have you ever heard of witness trees? I was told that some of the very oldest “witness” trees in our area are old oaks.

A. Witness trees were described by surveyors in the early 1800s as they were laying out the grid pattern that would eventually become our property lines today. When the first surveying was done in the U.S., surveyors would pile rocks where section lines would cross, or drive a rod into the ground. These series of property intersections would identify property boundaries to homesteaders who were moving west or given land for serving in the Revolutionary War.

It was decided that the closest tree to the property intersection shall be marked with a saw and its distance and direction from the property lines were recorded as well as the tree type and tree diameter.

The surveyors also recorded important observations such as soil types, evidence of fires, width of rivers and so forth. Today, these notes are the most important tool used by restoration ecologists.

A few witness trees marked by the early surveyors can still be found today. Not many were able to survive our land use patterns, and survivors are reaching the end of their life cycles. Most of the remaining witness trees are Bur Oaks (Quercus macrocarpa), as they are very long lived and were very common in the pre-settlement era. Many of these witness trees served as meeting points for Native Americans and pioneers and helped route the stagecoach trails that traversed the prairies.

There are many living witness trees remaining in the Midwest. They are always very old and are close to where quarter section lines intersect and were reported in surveyor notes. The greatest surviving example of a witness tree is located near Sheffield, Illinois. This witness tree was protected by local farmers to ensure its longevity. It is a magnificent Bur Oak and remains healthy due to the openness around it. It is estimated to be over 250 years old.

Many very old bur oaks remain – even in the city of Fort Wayne. Bur oaks at Rockhill Park (located near Jefferson Pointe) are a good example. Several Bur Oaks are near the playground, with trunks several feet in diameter, and at least 150 to 200 years or more in age.

The 8-acre Rockhill Park was established in 1908 and named for William Rockhill, a businessman involved in local and state government. Rockhill was born in New Jersey and moved to Fort Wayne in 1822.

He served as commissioner of Allen County in 1825, as member of the first City Council and also city assessor and was a state representative. Rockhill Street was among the first streets to be named in the city.

Witness trees also commemorate famous events that occurred nearby, such as famous Civil War battles. Many witness trees have been removed or destroyed by land development. We have a duty to preserve those ancient trees that remain.

