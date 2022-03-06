Local plant sellers offer variety to customers

Leah Pepple prefers the newer, trendy varieties when it comes to houseplants, but she knows that her customers also like the classic plants.

As owner of The Plant House, located inside The Country Shoppes of Grabill, 13756 State St., Grabill, she tries to keep a mixture of both. That includes old favorites such as Chinese evergreens, Christmas cactus and spider plant, to rarer varieties of anthuriums, philodendrons and hoyas.

Pepple tries to keep her stock fresh, updating offerings every one to two months. She just got a new shipment early last month.

She does get requests for the newer, trendier plants that are usually hard to come by in the area. Pepple says social media has increased the demand for such plants, as people post photos that grow interest.

“(The plant) looks really cool, and people really want them and the demand goes way up,” Pepple says.

But for some of the plants, they have to be shipped and imported, which can drive up the price.

Plant prices at The Plant House range from $10 to $25 for classic and easy-to-care plants, all the way to $140 for an anthurium Veitchii King or $300 for a philodendron Painted Lady.

Cassandra Braman, owner of Honey Plant, 1436 N. Wells St., says there is still an interest in the more trendier plants, but she is seeing more people going back to simpler, easy-to-care-for options or a unique variety of them.

“People right now are not looking at the super fancy plants as much as they were,” Braman says.

Her customers are interested in fun varieties of old favorites, such as pothos and philodendrons. She also tries to have a good variety of monstera and hoyas.

One thing she has noticed is new varieties of peperomias, which has a waxy, chubby leaf and grows in a bushy formation, she says. Braman has dubbed it the year of the peperomia with all the different options, including one called a watermelon peperomia.

“It's as cute as it sounds,” she says.

Braman says there is still a strong market for house plants, which really took off a few years ago and during the COVID-19 pandemic. And no matter what variety a customer is seeking, the interest hasn't waned.

trich@jg.net