Growing carrots requires potassium, patience

Q. I have always had trouble growing carrots successfully in my garden. Does the type of carrot make a difference?

A. Success with carrots can depend on variety, soil type, and seeding and growing techniques.

There are two main types of cultivated carrots:

Eastern/Asiatic carrots are often called anthocyanin carrots because of their purple roots, although some have yellow roots These “original” carrots are believed to be native primarily to Afghanistan. This type of colored carrots has increased greatly in popularity because of the increased antioxidants found in the anthocyanins. Some might disagree, but I have found they can be more difficult to grow in our area.

Western or carotene carrots generally have orange, red or, rarely, white roots. Many experts say it is most likely these carrots were hybridized from the first group primarily by the French and English because the orange color was preferred. These have strongly dissected leaves, the roots are unbranched, and they have a bright green, sparsely hairy foliage and are biennial.

The western carrot is by far the most popular carrot worldwide. Because I love growing heirlooms, it is nice that there are many anthocyanin and western carrots that are considered heirlooms.

Many experts believe that the shorter carrots such as the golf ball-type carrots (Thumbelina) and the slightly longer Chantenays are better for the heavy soils prevalent in our area.

However, I don't believe it is a good idea to plant carrots directly in heavy soils that are not amended with plenty of well-rotted organic matter (such as compost, rotted manure and Canadian Sphagnum peat). Carrots are fairly fussy growers that prefer loose, stone free, well drained, slightly acidic fertile soils.

Potassium promotes solid, sweet carrots, so use a fertilizer that contains a higher third number on the bag or container compared with the other two numbers. Carrots are cool-weather vegetables, so start sowing about two weeks before the last expected frost. In our area, this can be mid to late April to early May. Don't plant carrots if the soil is chilly to the touch.

Carrot seeds must be kept moist to germinate. Mulching with clean straw will help hold the moisture, prevent crusting, and will also make it easier to water without disturbing the seeds. I have used vermiculite and even pine needles to cover the seed and preserve moisture.

Many gardeners mix radish seeds with the carrot seeds. The carrot seeds are slow to germinate, and the radishes, which germinate and grow very quickly, will mark the row until the carrots come up.

Make successive plantings every three weeks during the spring, but avoid planting carrots during the hottest part of the summer. A second crop of carrots can be planted in late summer or early autumn in most areas.

It is important to keep soil moist when growing carrots, but overwatering can cause major issues.

It is clear that growing carrots well in our area requires some extra care. I would pick varieties based on color, size and taste because how you grow carrots in our area ultimately defines your success.

