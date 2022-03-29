Fertilize, aerate lawn when it gets a little warmer

Q. Is it OK to have some lawn work done this early? I was thinking of fertilization, core aeration and dethatching.

A. It is always difficult to tell if our warm weather will continue, or we will see some days return to colder weather and or snow. Even though it has been warm, lawns are not quite beginning to actively grow yet. We need soil temperatures of about 55 degrees before the turf begins to grow. Generally, turfgrass grows the best when daytime temperatures are reliably between 60 to 75 degrees. Turfgrass is more stressed and slows growth during the summer when it is much warmer. This is why most work on the lawn (fertilization, core aeration, re-seeding, renovation, etc.) should be in spring or fall.

Talking with a few turfgrass folks leads me to believe we are but a week or two away from being at a point when work on lawns begins in earnest. To me it doesn't do much good to put fertilizer and weed control on a lawn that is not actively growing yet.

Some might disagree, but you can make your own decisions about timing.

Regardless, I always encourage the use of slow-release fertilizer on lawns in the spring to avoid runoff of nutrients into ponds, rivers and lakes. If more neighborhood associations promoted the use of slow-release spring applications of fertilizer, they could see reduced algae growth in their retention ponds.

Core-aeration is a good idea if you have a lawn located on compacted heavy clay subsoil, which is most of Allen County. If walking on your lawn feels as if you are walking on a bowling alley, it's compacted. In the summer when you irrigate the lawn for a few hours, and most of the water runs to the street and your soil is still dry, then you probably have compaction.

Testing the drainage of your soil can also help determine if your soil is compacted. According to Gardening Know How, the first thing to do is dig a hole that is at least a foot across by a foot deep. Fill the hole with water and allow to sit overnight. The next day, refill the hole with water. Measure the drainage rate each hour by laying a stick or other straight edge across the top of the hole and use a tape measure to determine the water level. If the water level recedes less than an inch per hour, the drainage is too slow, and the soil could be compacted.

Most lawn care professionals can core aerate the lawn and rake peat moss or compost into the holes to reduce soil compaction and allow roots of turfgrass to spread more easily.

It is actually rare to have major thatch issues in our area, and thatch can often be managed simply with better lawn management. The University of Massachusetts Extension has good info on thatch: https://ag.umass.edu/turf/fact-sheets/what-is-thatch.

Healthy, well-managed lawns can reward homeowners with better appearance and fewer issues with insects and disease.

The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other week. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To send him a question, email trich@jg.net.