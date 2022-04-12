Avoid Oriental bittersweet, an invasive plant

Q. What can you tell me about bittersweet? I love to use it in holiday arrangements, but I have been told by some friends it is an invasive plant.

A. There are two kinds of bittersweet – one is a native plant, and the other is an incredibly invasive noxious weed. American bittersweet is a perennial woody vine, native to Central and Eastern North America. It is best known for its bright red berries and yellow leaves in the fall, and the fruit and foliage are used for holiday dried arrangements.

It thrives in USDA zones 3 to 8. It is found in forests, rocky slopes, dunes, old fields and beaches. American bittersweet fruits – though mildly toxic to humans – are eaten by songbirds, ruffed grouse, pheasants, bobwhite and squirrels. Old fruits are eaten as survival foods by many birds and animals in late winter. Female plants need a male pollinator to produce the attractive fruit that is the signature of this vine. Each plant is either a female or a male, so both are necessary for fertilization and fruit production. Indian Brave and Indian Maiden/Princess are two cultivars available in the trades.

Although American bittersweet is native and non-invasive, it still must be managed so that its climbing habit does not result in structural damage to buildings and trees. According to the state of Indiana Invasive Plant Network, nurseries and online sources might mislabel invasive Oriental bittersweet as American bittersweet.

Oriental bittersweet is an invasive plant native to China, introduced to the United States in the 1860s, and can quickly overrun natural vegetation, forming nearly pure stands in forests. It is now naturalized in a region extending from Maine, south to Georgia and west to Iowa. In Indiana, it is locally abundant in the southern third of the state and in several counties in northwest Indiana.

It can strangle shrubs and small trees and weaken mature trees by girdling the trunk and overtaking the crown, making the tree more susceptible to damage. There is also a concern that this species is hybridizing with American bittersweet and threatening to genetically eliminate the native species. It has taken over areas where American bittersweet once was located. The two vines can be difficult to tell apart.

Because of the potential harm that the Oriental bittersweet vine might cause, it is imperative to know the difference between them. The leaves of American bittersweet have gradually tapered leaf tips. The Oriental bittersweet leaf has broader and shorter tips. The flowers and fruit of Oriental bittersweet are located along the vine, not just on the end of the twigs like American bittersweet. The fruits of both species are very similar.

Folks interested in purchasing American bittersweet should make sure they are buying the correct plant. Oriental bittersweet commonly occurs along the edge of a road where infestations are easily noticed and harvested by “unsuspecting” collectors who then further spread the plant. Don't attempt to collect plants from the wild to plant in your landscape.

The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other week. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To send him a question, email trich@jg.net.