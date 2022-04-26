Rolling lawn can backfire due to local clay subsoil

Question: What can you tell me about rolling the lawn? Some people I know say it is bad, and others say they do it every year.

Answer: Obsessively and continuously rolling the lawn with a heavy lawn roller on wet heavy clay soils will result in a compacted lawn that will be less healthy as a result.

We have a large percentage of clay in soils in our area. This is because our soils are formed from limestone/shale bedrock. Our area was also once a part of a huge lake that covered our area at the time of the glaciers. Many parts of northern Indiana were once poorly drained swamps that were eventually drained for farming use.

Almost all soils have some percentage of clay, but too much clay is an issue because clay can hold too much water during periods of rainy weather or hold onto water too tightly when the weather is dry. The shrinking and swelling of clay can cause issues in building construction, and clay has such fine particles in its structure that plant roots have a tough time expanding or finding enough oxygen so roots can breathe.

Clay is mostly found in the deeper levels of soils, but in urban areas that is not the case. When subdivisions are built, bulldozers and scrapers are used to shape the land. This activity often removes or buries the existing topsoil, exposing the clay subsoils. Then huge rollers and compactors are used to compact the clay so that a firm foundation is present for the home. As a result, we start with compacted clay subsoils around our home to establish lawns and gardens for our landscapes.

All this is fine you might say, but how does rolling the lawn fit in? The shrinking and swelling of clay can result in a bumpy irregular lawn that makes mowing more difficult. Mole and earthworm activity can also result in uneven lawns. Many homeowners will use or rent lawn rollers filled with water and pulled behind a rider mower or utility vehicle to smooth out the lawn each year.

This practice makes a compacted clay soil even more compacted. Heavily compacted lawns do poorly over time because water just runs off the lawn, instead of being used by the root system. Turfgrass roots cannot spread because of the compaction, and the lack of air in the soil can result in poor root development. The lawn is under constant stress, especially during drought periods, making it more susceptible to disease and insect issues.

If one has to roll out major bumps and hills in the lawn, then do so sparingly. Use a half-filled lawn roller and avoid rolling the lawn when it is wet, as wet clay is more easily compacted. Core-aerate and top dress the lawn yearly with Canadian sphagnum peat moss or compost so roots can breathe and expand. The organic matter will help to break up and improve the clay structure over time.

The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other week. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To send him a question, email trich@jg.net.