Dandelions: Sunny sign of spring or weedkiller target?

Question: I am struggling with the fact that I do not want to use herbicides on my lawn, but I am embarrassed by the dandelions in my yard when my neighbors have none. I can feel the judgment every time the neighbors walk by and look at my lawn. Any advice?

Answer: It is always a dilemma deciding whether the use of conventual herbicides to rid the lawn of broadleaved weeds like dandelion is worth the potential harmful effects of using the herbicides.

Experts will always disagree over the toxicity of those herbicides. I can only relate that all one has to do is look at what are called MSDS sheets or the product label to observe any potential toxicity or health effects of those herbicides. Other experts would argue that the amount of herbicide residue left after application is minimal, and those herbicides quickly degrade by sunlight and other factors.

Dandelions are beneficial to bird species and honeybees. The University of Bristol found that dandelions are the most visited urban plant by important pollinators growing in urban settings.

Legend has it that the number of breaths it takes to blow off all the seeds of a dandelion globe that has gone to seed matches the hour of the day. Dandelion flowers serve as a natural clock, as the flowers always open about 5 a.m. and shut at 8 p.m.

In fair weather, the flower or seed ball opens fully, but when rain approaches, it shuts like an umbrella. Some folks believe that the tallest dandelion a child can find will be equivalent to the number of inches that child will grow in the coming year.

There are some “organic” methods of controlling dandelions. One can simply mow off the dandelion flower heads before they mature to help prevent spread. Diligent gardeners also hand-dig the dandelions to help control them. The problem, of course, is that mature dandelions produce tons of seeds that blow everywhere, so it is always an ongoing battle.

Corn gluten meal can help prevent seed germination in dandelions and control other weeds, and also add some fertilizer to the lawn. It needs to be put down before dandelions emerge.

One can use vinegar or products containing vinegar to spot apply to dandelions. Unfortunately, the vinegar will also kill the turfgrass where it is applied.

Natria is an organic weed control for dandelions that contains iron.

Other “organic” weed control options include products containing sea salt, lemon extract, clove and other herbal extracts, and soaps.

All I can say is buyer take caution when it comes to purchasing these products. Carefully investigate the claims from the makers of these products.

Buy smaller ready-to-use formulations and try them out to avoid wasting money if they don't live up to the claims.

Ultimately, it is your choice whether you want to avoid use of the standard lawn weed killers. Unless your HOA has specific guidelines, I would not feel guilty at all about having some dandelions in my yard.

