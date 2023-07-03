1 Since 2018, the Don Wood Foundation, formerly the 80/20 Foundation Trust, has committed to growing and strengthening the manufacturing sector in the region. How does the foundation serve that goal?
A: The foundation’s mission, derived from Don Wood’s donor intent, is to bolster advanced manufacturing and entrepreneurship, primarily in the northeast Indiana region. With core values including servant leadership and accountability, we conduct business by proactively developing relationships with nonprofit organizations and educators that we can come alongside to fund and ultimately fulfill that vision.
Our staff and Board of Trustees have worked hard to carry that forward through developing our recent strategic plan and our NorthStar document that will track leading indicators and lagging outcomes of our philanthropic investments. This ensures that we are ultimately moving the needle in these sectors.
2 How did the late Don Wood, who died in 2019, come by such a passion for manufacturing and the industrial trades?
A: Don Wood was a salesperson at heart who saw the need in his business successes at 80/20 Inc. to grow the talent pool supporting advanced manufacturing. He understood that this was an immense need for the region and one that could have philanthropic solutions by supporting workforce development.
In addition to his passion for the skilled trades, Don was an entrepreneur. He ultimately realized that the development of additional entrepreneurs in the future would parlay job creation and bolster economic growth for the region.
3 Who is eligible for foundation grants and scholarships, how much funding is available, and what are the application deadlines?
A: Over the next decade, the foundation anticipates that we will invest $100 million to $120 million in the ecosystem of advancing manufacturing and entrepreneurship, along with leadership, sales and entrepreneurial skill-building.
As a private foundation, we must grant funds to nonprofits, which often means our grantees are organizations dedicated to developing career awareness and skill-building. Our applications operate on a rolling cycle, with grant cohorts lined up to be presented and approved by our Grants Committee and Board of Trustees every other month.
4 What makes the Don Wood Foundation unique, and how will it impact the community in the future?
A: While Fort Wayne is blessed with many foundations to augment private philanthropy in the community, the Don Wood Foundation is unique in that we primarily look to support workforce development and education for skills-based career opportunities in advanced manufacturing.
Additionally, with our focus on entrepreneurship, our work dovetails well into the efforts of the region in economic development, meaning we have the opportunity to make philanthropic investments in nonprofit organizations that bolster that activity.
5 When is the foundation’s next grant workshop, and what nonprofits and agencies should consider applying for funding?
A: We just rolled out hosting grant workshops earlier this spring, and we are delighted with the response we have received from the nonprofit communities we serve. Our attendance has been strong, with the last couple being sold out.
Our next two workshops in July are also full, but we encourage any nonprofit leaders who wish to attend to visit the foundation on Sept. 12 or 13. Details about how to register can be found on our website at donwoodfoundation.org.
As for which agencies should consider applying for funding, the Don Wood Foundation welcomes conversations with any nonprofit leaders who believe they have programming alignment or capital needs that complement our strategic funding pillars in advanced manufacturing and entrepreneurship education and skills-building.