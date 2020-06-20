Give dad gift of grilling

A summer weekend isn't complete until you fire up the grill, but flame-kissed steaks are just the start to an unforgettable meal that celebrates all the best of the season – not to mention Dad, who will enjoy some charred meat for Father's Day on Sunday.

Dry-Brined New York Strips with Grilled Brown Butter Balsamic Onions

Prep time: 1-12 hours

Cook time: 30-40 minutes

Servings: 4

Dry Brine:

4 tablespoons Kosher salt

1 tablespoon coarse ground pepper

4 (11-ounce) New York Strip steaks

Butter and Balsamic:

4 tablespoons salted butter

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons fresh thyme

Grilled Onions:

2 large sweet onions

4 wooden skewers, soaked

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

To make dry brine: Combine salt and pepper; season steaks generously on all sides. Place steaks on elevated rack on baking sheet and refrigerate at least 1 hour or overnight.

To make butter and balsamic: Heat small skillet to medium high heat. Add butter and cook until butter begins to brown and smell nutty. Remove from heat and add balsamic vinegar and thyme. Set aside.

To make grilled onions: Peel off outer layers of onions. Slice into 1/2-inch slices. Lay onions on flat surface. Push skewers through centers of onions; two onion slices per skewer. Brush onions with olive oil and season with salt and pepper, to taste.

To cook steaks and onions: Make two-zone fire on charcoal grill with coals on one side and no coals on the other.

Place onions on cool side of grill; flip and rotate every 10 minutes until golden brown, approximately 25-30 minutes. Total time will depend on how hot coals are and how close onions are to fire. When onions are golden and tender, brush with brown butter balsamic mixture.

On hot side of grill, during last 15 minutes of cook time for onions, cook steaks to desired temperature. When steaks are 5 F from desired temperature, remove from grill and let rest 5-10 minutes.

Remove onions from grill. Carefully remove onions from skewers and place in serving dish. Top with remaining brown butter balsamic mixture and serve with steaks.

Source: Omaha Steaks

Add some kick to those burgers with this recipe for Quick Pickles.

Quick Pickles

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Yield: 11/2 cups

1/2 cup white vinegar

2 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon mustard seed

1 teaspoon salt

1 clove garlic, crushed

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

1 teaspoon dried dill, chopped, or 2 tablespoons fresh dill leaves

1 bay leaf

4 cucumbers, cut into angled 1-inch slices

Heat small saucepan over medium high heat. Add vinegar, sugar, mustard seed, salt, garlic and red pepper flakes, if desired; cook until mixture begins to simmer and sugar dissolves. Remove from heat.

In heat-proof bowl, toss dill, bay leaf and sliced cucumbers. Pour simmering liquid over cucumbers and stir to evenly coat. Cool to room temperature or chill before serving.

Note: Pickles may be made up to 3 days in advance. Refrigerate in covered non-reactive container.

Source: Omaha Steaks