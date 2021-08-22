Around the Fort: Crazy, creamy frozen concoctions

August is usually one of the hottest months in the Fort Wayne area. So what better way to beat the heat than with a frozen, creamy concoction? Well, how about a crazy, frozen, creamy concoction?

Here are some area ice cream shops that have taken their offerings to a new level of goodness.

Extreme shake

Just Cream Ice Cream Boutique

The assemblers at Just Cream have been letting their creativity fly with a new shake flavor each week. A recent offering included the perfect beach drink of Raspberry Lemon Italian Ice Lemonade Shake, whipped cream, graham crackers, Swedish fish, Jolly Ranchers and Nerds candies – complete with a paper umbrella. You can find what creation is being offered weekly on the store's Facebook page.

Where: 338 E. Dupont Road

Hours: 2 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 2 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday

Waffle cone ice cream taco

Sweet Monster

An ice cream taco is not the official title on this shop's menu, but you can get most of the creations in a taco-shaped waffle cone which only raises the taste-o-meter. Sweet Monster takes its ice cream and mixes in the ingredients on a giant, extremely cold metal circle until it gets to a frozen consistency so it can be rolled. No scooping here, folks. The ice cream rolls are then put into a cup or taco and topped with additional ingredients, such as cinnamon rolls, strawberries, cookies or cereal. The best part is you can watch it being made while you wait. Just be sure to keep the drooling to a minimum.

Where: 6421 Lima Road

Hours: 1 to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9:30 p.m. Sunday

Huge banana split

Grabill Dairy Sweet

They ain't kidding when using the word “huge.” This is a monster-size version of a banana split that will take two – maybe three – people to eat it. It offers three mounds of soft serve that is covered with pineapple, chocolate and strawberry, along with nuts, whipped cream and cherries, that is flanked on either side by a banana. It's a classic treat perfect for sharing. Of course, you could always try to eat the whole thing yourself.

Where: 13305 State St., Grabill

Hours: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday

Ice cream soda float

Antiqology

Antiqology has hundreds of craft sodas that can be turned into a sweet treat with a scoop of ice cream. You could always go with the traditional root beer, but why not try something different?

Where: 401 N. Jefferson St., Huntington

Hours: Closed Monday and Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday

Ice cream flights

West Central Microcreamery

You'd be missing out if you didn't attempt to try as many flavors as you could at this ice cream store that offers small batch, handcrafted creations. Ordering a flight – four different flavors – can help. The flavors rotate and they're only there a short time so use this option to sample such flavors as Cereal Killa #1 (Cinnamon Toast Crunch), Toes in the Sand (orange pineapple) and Halfshell Hero (chocolate with pecans and salted caramel swirl).

Where: 725 Union St.

Hours: Closed Monday; 1 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday

Around the Fort is a once a month feature that highlights places to go and things to do in and around the Fort Wayne area. Got an idea to be featured? Send it to Terri Richardson at trich@jg.net.