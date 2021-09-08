The Dish: Wild Crab coming to former Scotty's Brewhouse space

After sitting vacant for more than two years, a new restaurant is planned for the former Scotty's Brewhouse on the city's southwest side.

Construction is underway for Wild Crab at 6282 W. Jefferson Blvd. Wild Crab is a Cajun, creole and seafood restaurant. There is a location in South Bend, and the owners are expanding the business with the Fort Wayne restaurant.

According to Lily Lam, the remodeling project will take about three months.

Wild Crab's menu includes po' boy sandwiches, fried seafood baskets and seafood boils. Side dishes include crab cakes, hush puppies and shrimp cocktail. There's also lobster bisque, clam chowder and shrimp salad.

It's a fairly new concept with the flagship restaurant opening in April, according to WBND-TV in South Bend.

The local Scotty's Brewhouse closed in summer 2019.

Could there be more planned for Covington Plaza? Multiple building permits have been filed with the Allen County Building Department for Siesta Grille. The business is planned for the former Chappell's space. Additional details were not available.

Truckers treated

Convoy Technologies will be teaming up with Flora & Lily's Mexican Kitchen to offer free meals for commercial drivers.

“Tacos for Truckers 2” is named after a similar event Convoy hosted in April 2020.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 16 at Markle Tire & Truck, 720 W. Logan St. in Markle, just off Exit 286.

Since National Truck Driver Appreciation Week begins Sunday, Convoy Technologies felt this was the perfect time to show drivers some gratitude.

“These drivers didn't stay home during the lockdowns like the rest of us. They kept getting up every day and hitting the road,” Convoy Technologies' President Ron Harker says in a written statement. “And they're still going full-speed today – and then some. We should all be grateful to them. We felt buying them lunch was the least we could do.”

Drivers will be able to choose from several meal options including three tacos, a burrito, Mexican bowl. plate of nachos and quesadilla.

The food truck will be stocked to provide up to 400 meals throughout the day. Convoy Technologies will also be offering drinks and care packages.

Around town

• Are you ready for a new kind of french fry? Wendy's thinks you are. The fast food restaurant is releasing its first major change to its fries since it went to a natural cut fry in 2010. The Hot & Crispy Fry is designed to stay hotter and crispier longer. The fries have a new shape and a thin coating, said John Li, Wendy's vice president of culinary innovation, during a news conference.

• After Hurricane Ida made its way up the Gulf Coast affecting parts of Louisiana and Mississippi, The Fresh Market reached out to its mission partner, Feeding America, to provide aid to the affected communities. Through Sept. 28, Fresh Market shoppers can round up their store purchase at the register. The Fresh Market will match donations up to $250,000 with 100% of funds collected benefiting Feeding America with 90% redistributed back to local Feeding America member food banks in the affected areas. The local Fresh Market is at 6306 W. Jefferson Blvd.

