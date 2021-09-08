Lemon livens up potatoes

I enjoy the lemon-soaked potatoes served as a side at some local restaurants with Greek – or at least Greek-inspired – dishes on the menu.

I've been experimenting to create my own version at home. To start, I went online and found plenty of recipes for lemon garlic potatoes. Though the cooking process differed from recipe to recipe, most of them agreed on using lots of olive oil and lots of garlic. And I do mean lots – more than you think you would need.

I appreciate one-pot meals, so that's what I went for here. The vegetables soak up the lemon and garlic flavors and chicken loves herbs, so you can't go wrong there.

Because you're cooking them in boiling liquid for so long, you want to keep your potatoes and carrots mostly whole so they don't turn to mush. Cut your potatoes in half, or quarters if they are really large.

I have used rosemary and thyme with this recipe. Though thyme is my favorite herb, I liked rosemary better for the dish. Use whichever you're hungry for or have on hand. The amount is really up to how herby you want your final dish to be, but I use a full half-ounce container (the plastic ones that hang on a hook in the produce section at the grocery store). If you're lucky enough to have fresh herbs in your garden, it's about a palmful.

One of my favorite things to do with leftover potatoes from any dish (baked, boiled, roasted – it doesn't matter) is to make fried potatoes for breakfast the next day. The lemony, garlicky potatoes from this recipe make a delicious and unique side for your eggs.

Lemon and Garlic Potatoes with Chicken

2 potatoes, peeled and cut into halves or quarters

3 large carrots, cleaned

1 cup chicken or vegetable stock

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

6 cloves of garlic, chopped (about 3 tablespoons)

Rosemary or thyme sprigs to your taste

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Arrange potatoes and carrots in the bottom of a Dutch oven. Pour in stock and lemon juice. Sprinkle lemon zest and about 2 tablespoons of garlic over top. Nestle several stems of herbs between the carrots and potatoes, reserving several.

Place chicken in pot and pour olive oil over the chicken and vegetables. Sprinkle remaining garlic over the chicken, season with a little salt and pepper and lay the remaining herbs on top.

Cover pot and place it in the oven about 40 minutes, then remove the lid and continue baking until chicken and potatoes are cooked through. The time will vary based on the size of your chicken breasts and potatoes.

To serve, drizzle with a bit of the liquid from the bottom of the pot for an extra punch of flavor.

