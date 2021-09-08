Reader Recipe: Barbecue Sauce for Grilled Chicken

Rodney Delagrange shared his mother Verna Delagrange's recipe for barbecue sauce to be used with grilled chicken. The sauce makes enough for about 12 half-chickens, and he says it is similar to the famed Lions Club chicken at Harlan Days.

Barbecue Sauce for Grilled Chicken

1 pint vinegar

1 quart water

1/2 cup salt

1 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon pepper

1/4 cup Worcestershire

1 pound butter

Put everything in a large pot and heat on the stove until the butter melts and ingredients are well mixed.

Brush on chicken when grilling.