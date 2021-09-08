Wednesday, September 08, 2021 1:00 am
Reader Recipe: Barbecue Sauce for Grilled Chicken
Journal Gazette
Rodney Delagrange shared his mother Verna Delagrange's recipe for barbecue sauce to be used with grilled chicken. The sauce makes enough for about 12 half-chickens, and he says it is similar to the famed Lions Club chicken at Harlan Days.
Barbecue Sauce for Grilled Chicken
1 pint vinegar
1 quart water
1/2 cup salt
1 cup brown sugar
1 tablespoon pepper
1/4 cup Worcestershire
1 pound butter
Put everything in a large pot and heat on the stove until the butter melts and ingredients are well mixed.
Brush on chicken when grilling.
