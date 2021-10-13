Recipe Swap: Pumpkin Doughnuts just in time for fall

By this point in the fall we've all seen somewhere around eleventymillion ads for pumpkin spice products ranging from food to candles and deodorant. There are pumpkin spice lattes and ice cream (both sound tasty), hot cocoa and cookies (OK, sure), yogurt and beer (wait ... why?), and ramen and cheese (yes, really; but no thanks) to name a few.

I ignore pumpkin spice product gimmicks for the most part. Every fall I make a batch of pumpkin bread, and those two loaves are enough pumpkin spice for me. I slice the loaves into servings, wrap the pieces in plastic and keep them in the freezer to eat throughout the season.

After making the bread this year, I had some pumpkin puree left over. What do you do when life hands you mashed squash? I made pumpkin doughnuts.

If you are all about that #PumpkinSpiceLife, you can use cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and cloves in the doughnuts. But I left out the cloves for this doughnut recipe, and you could probably drop the ginger, too.

Tossing the doughnuts in cinnamon sugar is delicious, but my favorite doughnuts are always chocolate glazed.

I bought a doughnut pan when I was craving sweet treats in pandemic lockdown, and I've been experimenting with different flavors. Do you have a favorite doughnut recipe? Send it my way, and I might include it with a future column!

Pumpkin Doughnuts

Makes 6 doughnuts

3/4 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ginger

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup sugar

2 tablespoons melted butter

1/2 cup pumpkin puree

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

Cinnamon sugar or chocolate glaze (recipe follows)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 6-serving doughnut pan with cooking spray and set aside.

In a medium bowl, mix flour, baking powder, spices and salt. Set the mixture aside.

In a large bowl, combine butter and sugar. Mix in pumpkin puree, egg and vanilla. Add dry mixture and stir until combined.

Batter can be spooned evenly into the doughnut pan. I find it is easier to scrape the batter into a zip-top bag and cut the corner of the bag to create a small tip through which the batter can be squeezed.

Bake 10 to 12 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean and the tops are golden.

Remove doughnuts from the pan and place on a cooling rack for at least 5 minutes. Toss in cinnamon sugar or dunk in chocolate glaze. If your family won't eat them all in one day, wait to sugar the remaining doughnuts until you are ready to eat them.

Chocolate Glaze

Start with 1 tablespoon milk and add more 1/2 tablespoon at a time until the consistency is right for dunking. Leftover glaze will keep in the freezer for several weeks.

3/4 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

1 to 2 tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

In a small bowl, whisk all ingredients until smooth. Dunk top of doughnuts while still slightly warm. Sit plain-side-down on a plate for a couple minutes to let the glaze set up slightly.

Recipe Swap is published monthly in The Journal Gazette. Corey McMaken is a home cook, not a food expert. To share a comment or favorite recipe for possible inclusion, email cmcmaken@jg.net or write to Corey McMaken, c/o The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St. Fort Wayne, IN 46802; include recipe, cooking tips, full name, city of residence and a phone number so we can contact you.