Recipe Swap: Pumpkin Bread delights morning and night

When the season changes and leaves start to fall, I know it's time to make Pumpkin Bread. Honestly, it just doesn't taste right to me any other time of year.

But as soon as fall arrives, I whip up this recipe and keep slices wrapped in plastic in the freezer. It's great for breakfast with coffee or dessert with ice cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce.

I adapted this recipe slightly from one found online years ago from someone who found it online years before that, so I'm not entirely sure where it originated. But it's delicious, so I keep coming back to it even though I've tried other pumpkin bread recipes.

Pumpkin Bread

3 1/2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cloves

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon ginger

3 cups sugar

1 cup butter, melted

4 eggs

2 cups pumpkin puree

1/2 cup water

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 2 9-inch-by-5-inch loaf pans with cooking spray and lay in a piece of parchment paper with edges overhanging about two inches on each side – this helps you lift the loaf out after baking.

In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking soda, salt and spices. Set aside.

In a large bowl, mix sugar and butter until fluffy. Mix in eggs and pumpkin puree.

Add dry mixture, alternating with water, and mix until well incorporated. Divide batter between pans.

Bake about 75 minutes, or until a toothpick in the middle of the loaf comes out clean.

Let cool in pan for 10 minutes, then remove the loaves to a wire rack to cool completely.