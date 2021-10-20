Dining Out restaurant reviews return Sunday

It's back!

Dining Out, The Journal Gazette's popular restaurant review column, will return Sunday in print and on our website. The column will be published monthly, featuring restaurant critic Ryan DuVall's critiques of area restaurants that give readers a look at what they can expect when it comes to food, service and atmosphere.

Have a restaurant you would like reviewed? Send suggestions to rduvall@jg.net.

Links to Dining Out will be part of The Journal Gazette's free Food newsletter, which includes recipes, local restaurant updates and other food news each Wednesday. To sign up, go to www.journalgazette.net/newsletter.