Recipe Swap: Pork Chops with Holiday Sauce are sweet, tangy addition to festive table

What tastes like the holidays to you?

There's no wrong answer here. Maybe it's pumpkin pie, peppermint or cornbread stuffing. It might be gingerbread, cocoa, latkes or your grandmother's special sweet rolls. Eggnog, sweet potatoes with marshmallows, sugar cookies, chestnuts – those are all in the running, too.

One of the flavors that kicks off the season for me is cranberry, so that's why I decided to call this recipe Pork Chops with Holiday Sauce. It's sweet, spicy, tangy, vaguely barbecuey and packed full of festive flavor thanks to a can of cranberry sauce.

If you're a fan of traditional Thanksgiving foods (I'm not, but that's another story), you're probably going to be buying a can or two of cranberry sauce this holiday season. Pop another can in your cart and give this dish a try.

The Holiday Sauce is based on a Taste of Home microwaveable recipe called Christmas Meatballs that has always been a big hit at holiday potlucks where I've taken them in a slow cooker. Over the years, I've adapted the recipe for stovetop cooking and added a few ingredients.

Recently I was thinking how good the sauce would taste on things other than meatballs, so I started tinkering with ideas. I think these Pork Chops with Holiday Sauce would be a great addition to any table during the season. I tossed Brussels sprouts, carrots and onion with a tablespoon of olive oil and roasted the vegetables at 350 degrees for about 40 minutes to serve alongside the pork.

Brining pork chops gives them extra flavor and tenderness. Brine for at least an hour, but not longer than overnight or you risk creating something like soggy cured ham.

I've never tried it, but homemade cranberry sauce would probably work here if you have some leftover after your Thanksgiving feast. Just swap out the can for 13/4 cups of the fresh stuff.

If you're not a fan of spicy heat, leave out the cayenne. Extra sauce can be kept in the freezer for a couple months, so think about pulling it back out to use on meatballs or grilled chicken skewers for a New Year's Eve appetizer buffet.

Pork Chops with Holiday Sauce

Pork serves 3 to 4. Makes about 3 cups of sauce.

1 to 2 pounds boneless pork chops

For the brine:

Juice of 1 orange (save zest for sauce)

1 cup warm water

2 tablespoons salt

10 whole peppercorns or 2 to 3 course cracks from a pepper mill

1 bay leaf

For the sauce:

1/2 tablespoon butter

3 tablespoons onion, finely chopped

1 (14-ounce) can whole cranberry sauce

3/4 cup ketchup

1/2 cup water or broth

Zest of 1 orange (about 1/2 tablespoon)

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (or to taste)

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

Remove excess fat from edges of pork chops and set the meat aside.

Brine the pork: In a bowl or dish large enough to submerge the chops, mix brine ingredients. Submerge the chops in the brine and weigh them down with a plate if necessary to keep them covered by liquid. Cover with plastic wrap and place in refrigerator for at least an hour.

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Remove pork from brine and pat each chop completely dry with a paper towel. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Coat an oven-safe skillet with cooking spray or 1 tablespoon of oil and place over medium-high heat. Sear pork for 3 to 5 minutes on each side, until golden brown. Place uncovered skillet in the oven to finish cooking the pork, about 15 to 20 minutes depending on the thickness of your chops. Check with a meat thermometer that it has reached your preferred doneness.

Make the sauce: While the meat is in the oven, melt butter in a sauce pot over medium heat. Add onions and sauté until just soft.

Add remaining sauce ingredients and bring to a simmer while stirring constantly. Continue stirring while sauce simmers for 1 minute, then remove the pot from the heat.

After the pork is removed from the oven and has rested at least 5 minutes, slice the chops and serve drizzled with sauce.

Recipe Swap is published monthly in The Journal Gazette. Corey McMaken is a home cook, not a food expert. To share a comment or favorite recipe for possible inclusion, email cmcmaken@jg.net or write to Corey McMaken, c/o The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; include recipe, cooking tips, full name, city of residence and a phone number so we can contact you.