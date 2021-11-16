Local vegan options growing

About five years ago, Three Fires general manager Jacob Barkley recalls some patrons walking in and asking if their vegan cheese could be used on Three Fires' pizza.

Barkley agreed, and soon a number of customers were asking the same thing, as well as additional vegan options.

“There were a lot of people coming in after that asking if they could order vegan pizza so we put it on the menu,” Barkley said.

And now Three Fires is one of Fort Wayne's signature restaurants for vegan and vegetarian options, recently presenting a mac and cheese dish so good that if you didn't know, you wouldn't know. Vegetarians and vegans abstain from eating meat, and vegans refrain from eating or using any products made from animal byproducts.

Every day, more local restaurants are providing legitimate vegan and vegetarian menu items, so much in fact that WalletHub.com ranked Fort Wayne 19th among the country's top 100 cities for vegans and vegetarians in a September survey. The city ranked second in cost of groceries for vegetarians, 43rd in percentage of restaurants serving vegetarian options, and 47th in restaurants offering vegan options.

Portland, Oregon; Orlando, Florida; Los Angeles; San Francisco; and Boise, Idaho, are the top five. Indianapolis is 26th.

“A few years ago, I could go to a restaurant and eat a salad without dressing because there wasn't anything,” said Heather Dahman, founder of FW Veg, Fort Wayne Vegans & Vegetarians, a site that provides vegan resources in Fort Wayne. “Now I can go to almost any restaurant, even a steakhouse, and get something because there are at least one or two options. I don't think that many restaurants realized how big a demand there was for vegan options.”

Dahman organized Fort Wayne's Vegan Restaurant Week in early November. She lists local restaurants Savery Vegan Grill, Umi, Junk Ditch Brewing Company, The Sassy Vegan, Juice Jar, Three Rivers Co-op, Trubble Brewing, Baker Street, Pembroke Bakery & Café, Ro Ko's Kitchen, Full Circle BBQ, Columbia City's Moo-Over, Ryu's Kitchen, West Central Microcreamery and Loving Café as leading the vegan evolution.

A Fort Wayne Vegan Facebook group has more than 2,000 followers, and Dahman said she adds five to 10 people on the site per day. She's not sure how many Fort Wayne vegans or vegetarians there are, but restaurants must believe this is a growing community because they are continually moving to attract their business.

Dahman's Fort Wayne Veg website includes a vegan dining guide of 26 restaurants – which she admits needs updated to include more – offering at least two entries for vegans. The options must be entrées and not appetizers or modified regular menu options.

“Fort Wayne has a huge vegan community, which is going out and is asking restaurants to have options,” Dahman said. “The restaurants are starting to understand the demand.”

Theresa George, one of Savery Vegan Grill's three owners, estimates 60% of her customers are not vegetarians or vegans, which is fine. She says the restaurant's main goal is to reach out to nonvegans to prove that vegan food is “awesome and normal.”

“There's no question that being a vegan is healthier for yourself and is better for the environment and the animals,” George said. “I think people's mindsets are changing. It's a movement in society, especially in America. People are more ethical purchasers than they ever were.”

It helps that vegan ingredients and options continue to improve, including faux beef, chicken and pork products. Cheese and dairy products in particular have markedly improved, allowing better-tasting fare.

“It's leaps and bounds better now,” George said. “The biggest corporations you can think of are getting involved in supplying vegan food, and that should tell you where we are headed.

Junk Ditch Brewing chef and owner Andrew Smith estimates vegans and vegetarians make up 15% of his customers each week.

“Fort Wayne has a pretty aggressive reawakening into food and sustainability and knowing where your food comes from and how it is made,” Smith said. “In previous years, the consistent and ridiculous thing was, 'Oh, well, it's a vegan person. Well, we can make you a salad.' They want hot food and something well-thought-out, especially in a restaurant like ours where we try to make well-designed and well-thought-out dishes.”

Smith said he wants vegan customers to feel at home and comfortable.

Maybe the biggest difference for Fort Wayne's vegetarians and vegans is they are no longer treated as an afterthought but are more valued. Instead of offering token dishes, more restaurants are providing various legitimate plant-based possibilities.

“It's just fun to see all these restaurants which you would never in a million years thought would have vegan options,” Dahman said. “Our restaurants are amazing and they are so good to our vegan community. I don't know how Fort Wayne got so lucky.”