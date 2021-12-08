Recipe Swap: Gingerbread treats offer taste of the season

I love gingerbread in just about all its forms, including cookies, candies and coffee.

I even enjoy gingerbread houses, though I'd rather look at them than make them. The last time I was involved in the creation of a gingerbread house there were tears (not mine) and enough dripping red icing to earn the nickname “Murder House” (mine).

But the thing that gets overlooked a lot this time of year is gingerbread itself. The name covers a number of baked treats. It can be dense and sticky, sweet and slightly bitter, not exactly a cake, not quite a loaf.

I pulled out a copy of my first grown-up cookbook, “The Practical Encyclopedia of Baking” by Martha Day, and flipped through the decades-worn pages to find a gingerbread recipe I've made several times before. I've made a few tweaks to the recipe – including the addition of orange, which I think pairs well with the warm spices in the gingerbread – and the result is a baked treat that goes great with a cup of coffee or bowl of ice cream.

Don't waste any of that orange! Before squeezing the juice out, zest the orange and add the zest to about 11/2 cups white sugar in an airtight container. Stir so the zest is mixed with minimal clumps, then put the container in a cool, dark cupboard. Give the container a good shake at least once a day. After about a week, you'll have fragrant, delicious Orange Sugar that you can use in recipes, tea or sprinkle on vanilla ice cream.

But back to the star flavor of this column. I pulled out a recipe for Gingerbread Fudge that I hadn't made in a while. It's a simple recipe that makes a nice alternative to the cookies or peppermint bark that many people bring to holiday gatherings.

The texture of the fudge is similar to a truffle, so you could take the recipe a couple extra steps after the fudge sets and roll pieces into balls then coat them with crushed chocolate cookies, gingersnap crumbs or Christmas-themed sprinkles for a nice holiday touch.

Gingerbread coffee drinks are a favorite this time of year, too. I used to make my own version at home with gingerbread-flavored hot chocolate mix. I haven't seen any of that in stores this year, and a bottle of gingerbread flavoring syrup costs an elf's arm and leg, so I set out to make my own mix. I think what I came up with is pretty tasty and would even make a nice stocking stuffer.

Gingerbread

For the cake:

8 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup corn syrup

1/2 cup molasses

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 cups flour

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

2 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup milk

For the glaze:

1/2 cup powdered sugar

4 teaspoons orange juice

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a small pan over medium heat, melt the butter, corn syrup, molasses and brown sugar. Stir until smooth, then remove from heat and allow to cool at least 5 minutes.

While you wait, prepare an 8-by-8-inch baking dish with cooking spray and/or parchment paper.

In a large bowl, sift together flour, salt, baking powder and spices. Make a well in the center.

When the butter mixture is cooled enough that it won't cook the eggs, pour it in the well along with the eggs and milk. Beat with a spoon or spatula until the mixture is smooth.

Pour mixture into the baking dish and bake about 1 hour, or until the top of the cake springs back when touched and a toothpick comes out clean.

Let the gingerbread cool for 5 minutes in the dish, then remove it to a wire rack to let it cool completely.

When you are ready to glaze the gingerbread, whisk together the powdered sugar and orange juice. This makes enough for a drizzle of glaze. If you want to fully cover each piece, double or triple the batch.

– Adapted from “The Practical Encyclopedia of Baking” by Martha Day

Gingerbread Fudge

1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1 (16 ounce ) bag of semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup molasses

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

Prepare a pan by lining it with parchment paper that hangs over all four sides so the finished fudge can easily be lifted out.

If you have a double boiler, you will use it here. If not, place a sauce pan on the stove with about 1-inch of water and cover with a stainless-steel or glass bowl that sits on the pan but does not touch the water. Bring the water to a simmer. In the bowl, combine the condensed milk, chocolate chips and butter. Sit the bowl over the pan of water and stir just until the chocolate and butter are melted and the mixture is smooth. Take the bowl off the heat.

Add the rest of the ingredients to the bowl and stir until smooth. Working quickly while the mixture is still warm, pour it into the prepared pan. Smooth the top of the fudge with a spatula so an even layer is created in the pan. Allow to cool at room temperature for several hours so it sets before cutting. The fudge can be kept in the refrigerator for about a week or wrapped in plastic and frozen.

– Adapted from CupcakeProject.com

Gingerbread SpiceMocha Mix

1 cup hot chocolate mix

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon allspice

Stir all ingredients and store in an air-tight container.

To make a Gingerbread Mocha, add 1 tablespoon of the mix to a mug for every 4 ounces of coffee you are going to use. Pour in the coffee and stir until mix dissolves. Add 1 tablespoon milk for every 4 ounces of coffee. Stir and enjoy.

Recipe Swap is published monthly in The Journal Gazette. Corey McMaken is a home cook, not a food expert. To share a comment or favorite recipe for possible inclusion, email cmcmaken@jg.net or write to Corey McMaken, c/o The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; include recipe, cooking tips, full name, city of residence and a phone number so we can contact you.