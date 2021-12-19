Around The Fort: Iconic food spots

If there's one thing the Fort Wayne area has a lot of, it's places to eat. And that's not a bad thing.

However, when it comes to directing visitors or new residents on where to dine, there are a few spots that top the must-go list of longtime residents.

Here are a few of those restaurants that have become historic fixtures in the dining landscape.

Get your buns steamed

Coney Island

This city favorite along Main Street downtown claims to be the oldest hot dog stand in America, having opened in 1914. Visitors can grab a stool at the counter or a table and order a Coney (a juicy dog topped with Coney sauce and onions and nestled into a steamed bun) and a Coke. A walk to look at all the famous people that have come in for a dog over the years is a must.

Where: 131 W. Main St.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Hey, there, Buster!

Hall's Original

It's been in the same location 75 years and is home to the Big Buster, a diner favorite that is a double-decker burger with American cheese and special sauce.

It started out as a drive-in, where young people often gathered and cruised around the building. It has turned into one of the more unique spots of the Hall's restaurant chain, still offering that malt-shop look from the 1950s. With subway tile on the wall behind the long counter with red stools, and booths throughout, ordering a burger and a handspun milkshake would only be fitting.

However, you may want to get here quickly, as the restaurant is shutting its doors Dec. 23. But that's still plenty enough time to soak up the history.

Where: 1502 Bluffton Road

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Slide up to the counter

Powers Hamburgers

It's those classic sliders that we can't get enough of. Watching them being cooked on the grill while you sit at the counter in this small, white art deco building with a striped awning has been a pastime for city diners since 1940.

Don't expect a fancy burger – these little burgers are topped with a heap of grilled onions and not much extra except for maybe some ketchup and mustard.

Where: 1402 S. Harrison St.

Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Birthplace ofbreaded tenderloin

Nick's Kitchen

If you want to eat like a Hoosier, then you've got to get a breaded tenderloin.

Just 20 minutes from Fort Wayne is the birthplace of the breaded tenderloin – Nick's Kitchen. The Huntington diner has been making the sandwich with the same recipe since 1908. But tenderloins aren't the only thing they have here, making it a perfect place to grab breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Oh yeah, did we mention there's pie?

Where: 506 N. Jefferson St., Huntington

Hours: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

A treasure hunt

Back 40 Junction

You can expect a treasure hunt at this Decatur restaurant, which is just as interesting outside as it is inside.

Outside there is railroad memorabilia. Inside, the Back 40 Junction's main dining room is covered with interesting artifacts and decorations, including sculptures, oil lamps once owned by actress Carol Lombard, paintings, murals and authentic Burma Shave highway signs. All that and we haven't gotten to the food yet. The large buffet features prime rib, ham, turkey, sides, soups, salad bar and a desert bar with pies, puddings and ice cream.

Where: 1011 N. 13th St., Decatur

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday

Around the Fort is a once-a-month feature that highlights places to go and things to do in and around the Fort Wayne area. Got an idea to be featured? Send it to Terri Richardson at trich@jg.net.