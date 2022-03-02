Recipes: Shredded vegetables make base for winter dishes

As we make our way through the depths of winter, what is seasonally available influences what we want to eat and what we cook.

In the main course department, we tend to turn to dishes such as slow roasts, braises, stews and the like. But in many households, mine included, dinner isn't complete without a salad. And unlike in summer, when fluffy lettuces, juicy tomatoes and fresh herbs abound, the pickings feel slimmer.

This is when our definition of salad could use some expansion and creativity.

Enter: Slaws.

Or coleslaws – what's the difference? Really nothing. Technically, coleslaw involves cabbage, whether green, red or Napa, while the category of slaws can include all kinds of chopped or shredded crunchy vegetables. The two words are used interchangeably for the most part, however.

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary says “coleslaw” comes from the Dutch “koolsla,” which combines “kool” (cabbage) and “sla” (salad). At its simplest, classic American coleslaw is a mixture of chopped or grated cabbage with mayonnaise, vinegar and maybe a bit of sugar, plus salt and pepper, of course.

Many of us think of slaws primarily in the summer, when we are grilling outdoors or hosting a barbecue for friends. And that's a shame, because since slaws are made from cabbage and other hardy vegetables, especially root vegetables, they are perfect for the cold-weather cooking months.

Slaws don't get soggy as quickly as leaf lettuce salads, so they can stay in the fridge for a day or two, sometimes longer. They make use of seasonal produce and offer a nice change of pace from cooked vegetables on the plate.

They can be colorful and highly nutritious, and recipes are usually quite flexible. Once you get the basic shredding or chopping technique down and find a simple slaw dressing that you like, you can keep changing things up and adapting until baby lettuces and asparagus appear in the markets again.

So, other than cabbage, what vegetables can be used to make slaws? Carrots, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, kohlrabi, beets, zucchini, summer squash, cucumber, bell peppers and winter squashes are some candidates. Even the harder vegetables can be used raw: The key is to shred them finely and peel off any tough skin. Remove any seeds from vegetables like including squashes, cucumber or and peppers.

Here's a good, super-basic, creamy slaw dressing:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream (or additional mayonnaise)

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/2 cup minced scallions or green onions, or red onion

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Blend all of the ingredients together in a large bowl. Add about 6 cups of shredded cabbage or other vegetables. You can also add a couple of tablespoons of minced, seeded jalapeno peppers or a squirt of hot sauce if you want to amp up the heat level.

So, let's brighten up those dinner plates with some new slaw recipes.

Vegan Asian Napa Cabbage Slaw

This cabbage slaw is a menu planning dream in that not only can it be made ahead, it is best made ahead.

1/2 cup unseasoned rice vinegar

1/4 cup less-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon peeled and minced fresh ginger

1 head Napa cabbage

4 carrots peeled and grated

1 red bell pepper cored and thinly sliced

3 shallots halved and thinly sliced

In a large bowl combine the rice vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, honey and ginger. Add the cabbage, carrots, bell pepper and shallots, and toss to combine.

Cover and refrigerate for 1 day, or if you haven't planned ahead let it sit in the fridge or at room temperature for at least 1 hour before serving so the vegetables soften slightly and absorb the dressing. Serves 8.

Creamy Brussels Sprouts Slaw

1 pound Brussels sprouts sliced and roughly chopped

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons fresh orange juice

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 cup small diced red onion

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1/2 cup finely grated Parmesan

1/2 cup dried cranberries or cherries optional

1/2 cup pumpkin seeds optional

Place the Brussels sprouts in a large bowl.

In a small bowl, or container, combine the mayonnaise, olive oil, mustard, lime juice, orange juice, honey, red onion, and salt and pepper.

Pour the dressing over the Brussels sprouts and toss to combine well. Add the Parmesan, dried cranberries and pumpkin seeds and toss again. Transfer to a serving bowl. Serves 6.

