Recipe Swap: Creamy, tangy Artichoke Sauce for Orzo

I enjoy artichokes on occasion, and recently I was having a craving. I started looking for a new artichoke dish to try and came across several (very different) recipes to make an artichoke pasta sauce.

Taking inspiration from those, I made this Artichoke Sauce for Orzo. It is creamy with earthy notes and a slight acidic tang.

You could use another pasta with this recipe, but I like orzo for side dishes. The rice- or barley-shaped pasta is a nice change from longer noodles and can often be found in soups.

I served this pasta with rotisserie chicken, which is one of my favorite things to pick up at the store. It's probably the most versatile and convenient single item you can buy.

When I bring one of the cooked chickens home from the grocery, I remove all the meat right away whether I intend to eat it that day or not. I find it's just easier to remove all the finicky bones while the meat is still warm, and it can be kept in a sealed container in the refrigerator for several days.

(After removing all the skin and fat, I also freeze the carcass to use for making stock later – but that's a different column.)

To reheat the chicken while keeping it juicy, add it to a covered pan with about 1/2 -inch of lightly-salted water in the bottom. Bring the water to a simmer then switch the heat to low and let the chicken steam until it is warmed through. The time will vary depending on the size of your pan and how much chicken you are heating, but it won't take long so keep an eye on it.

Artichoke Sauce for Orzo

Serves 4.

1 (12 ounce) jar marinated artichoke hearts, drained with liquid reserved

2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

2 tablespoons parsley, roughly chopped

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons sherry or white wine vinegar

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon fresh black pepper

8 ounces uncooked orzo

1/4 cup water reserved from cooking pasta

Crumbled feta or goat cheese for garnish, optional

Place artichoke hearts, garlic, parsley, olive oil and vinegar in a food processor or blender. Add 2 teaspoons of the reserved artichoke marinade and process until a smooth paste forms. Add more marinade if needed for taste and consistency.

Scoop paste into a bowl and stir in Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper.

Boil pasta in a pot of salted water until cooked. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup of the water. Return orzo to the pot, removed from the heat, and stir in artichoke paste. Add water and stir until the paste and water combine to coat the pasta.

Serve with crumbled feta or goat cheese as a garnish. Pairs well with chicken and pork.

Recipe Swap is published monthly in The Journal Gazette. Corey McMaken is a home cook, not a food expert. To share a comment or favorite recipe for possible inclusion, email cmcmaken@jg.net or write to Corey McMaken, c/o The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; include recipe, cooking tips, full name, city of residence and a phone number so we can contact you.