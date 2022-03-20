Fish fries make comeback

The St. Vincent Scouts have been doing fish fries for 30 years.

But the last two years have proved difficult for the annual fundraiser, causing the Scouts to shift its fish fry to a drive-thru instead of a sit-down event because of COVID-19.

This year, the Scouts are able to once again have its all-you-can-eat, sit-down dinner, but it now faces a new problem: Inflation.

The Scouts are not alone. During this Lenten season when Friday fish dinners are a common event, area VFW posts, churches and sports clubs are dealing with supply chain issues, production costs and increased demand that have sent the price of fish, as well as such items as paper products, takeout containers and utensils, skyrocketing.

“This year, things have gone up significantly,” says Keith Hedrick, treasurer for St. Vincent Scouts. Because of that, the organization had to raise the price of its dinner by a dollar. But included with the $13 price is fried fish, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, baked potato, roll and cake.

Hedrick says there hasn't been any complaints about the price increase, but he believes that's because the Scouts put out a “very good product” and all the proceeds go to the Scouting program. And it's all-you-can-eat. “Some people, they come a little hungrier and they get fed well,” he says.

They had their first fish fry March 11 and others are set for Friday and April 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church on Wallen Road.

Adam Fulton, owner of Dan's Fish Fry Service in Huntington, estimates he does about 50 to 60 fish fries during Lent.

Because Fulton is feeding hundreds of people, he has had to raise his prices five times more than he would in a year because of the cost of fish and other items, he says. In addition, because of supply chain issues, he is having to buy a lot more product when it is available to make sure he doesn't run out.

Fulton, whose father Dan started the business in 1977, says the company lost six weeks of business from March through May 2020 when everything shut down because of the pandemic. All the employees were laid off, including Fulton. Then, groups began to do carry out, and slowly customers started to call, seeking the company's fish fry service.

Although Fulton does fish fries throughout the year, Lent fish fries are bigger, and he is usually booked out a year in advance for Fridays.

Lent is also a busy time for Paula's on Main Restaurant and Seafood Market in Fort Wayne, which has also been hit by the cost of high fish prices.

And while the market experienced some increases last year, Sonja Aghabekian, owner and manager, says this year it has been “unbelievable” how the price for some species have gone up.

Swordfish, grouper and tuna are “unbelievably expensive right now,” Aghabekian says. “We are still offering them right now because people want them.” However, the market is having to raise the prices to account for the increase, she says.

Another example, Aghabekian says, is ocean scallops. In January 2021, they were $21 a pound. Now, they are $34 a pound.

Aghabekian says the restaurant is working to try to get other types of fish that may be lower in price, but that becomes a problem when certain species are unavailable.

Customers seem to understand the price increases as “they realize in everyday life how much things are going up,” Aghabekian says. “Then there are some who have no idea.”

She says she doesn't know when prices will start to even out or become lower, especially as some species, such as swordfish, continue to fluctuate in price.

For Fulton, he hopes that things start to level off and prices begin to come down soon.

But, he says, “If there's one thing in the last few years that that has taught me, nothing is guaranteed.”

