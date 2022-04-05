BBQ biz returning to roots

For about 70 years, Brooks BBQ and Chicken has been somewhat of a Fort Wayne urban legend. Everybody loved the ribs, but they didn't always know where it was located.

The business started in the late-1940s when Willie and Epsie Brooks moved here from Holly Spring, Mississippi.

Willie worked at International Harvester, and in the 1950s Epsie began a food cart of sandwiches, chips, sodas and candy that Willie sold at the factory.

That evolved into selling out of a pickup truck and eventually into an ice cream parlor at Winter Street.

That's where Epsie started Brooks BBQ in 1966, building around her vinegar sauce recipe. Willie retired from Harvester to help out, and when they retired, their son Willie Howard took over, followed by his sister Helen before eventually passing the grill to their nephew Jamal Brooks.

Despite growing an incredibly loyal customer base, this is where things changed. Jamal suffered some health problems – to the point he's now on a kidney donor list. The business closed in 2006.

However, Jamal's son Cameron was paying attention to the business.

He stopped by after school and football practice every day, helping out by washing dishes or lugging in groceries, and paying attention. After graduating from North Side High School, Brooks attended Indiana State University to study business and music.

“I was a broke college kid who was trying to be creative about making some money so I started selling dinners out of my dorm room,” Brooks said. “Word spread all over campus, and I was making good money.”

He came home after that year, started a singing group and wanted to raise money to go on tour. So he hosted a fundraiser selling BBQ dinners.

“I was working at North Side as a teacher's assistant,” Brooks said. “I'm 19 and the first day we made two times the amount of my school check.”

That's also when he met his future wife, Brittney, and together they started selling dinners out of an apartment. They kept switching apartments, and eventually gas stations, but every time they sold dinners, customers followed thanks to social media.

“I was working under the radar,” Brooks said with a laugh.

They finally purchased a food truck about a year ago and parked it mostly at the gas station at Lima and Ludwig roads, taking it out for weekend events.

The only problem is, they kept running out of food before they ran out of time.

And now Brooks BBQ is evolving again, going back to its roots.

Starting in October, Brooks BBQ will be part of the Electric Works' Union Street Market food court. The food truck will still be out in the community, but this is a chance for Brooks to build for the future and introduce more people to his great-grandma's sauce.

“Brooks (BBQ) really motivates him,” his wife said. “If it has anything to do with cooking, he's there, and we hit the ground running with that. Every day that we're open, out of hundreds of customers we have, 50 of them are coming up and telling us the story of how they grew up on Brooks and how it brings back so many memories.

“People are emotional about this. Just thinking that we're bringing it back and giving people those memories again is amazing.”

There are expectations living up to that family name and reputation, but it's something Brooks has always understood.

“I used to think it was a lot of pressure, but I've always thrived under those situations,” Brooks said. “When my back is up against the wall, that's when I perform my best. It is pressure, but I feel like I'm made for it.

“I feel like most of the pressure comes from what I put on myself because I want to perform well.”

And Brittney bought in totally. He ran the grill, and she ran the truck.

“That's what I signed up for,” she said. “This is life. This is a dream that we've been chasing for a long time. We definitely are growing and building an empire together, so whatever it takes. I'm not a girl who is afraid to get her hands dirty.”

Brooks always told his great-grandmother he wanted to sell her sauce all over the world, and this might be the next step.

“I had the ability, but I didn't have the love for it like he does,” said Jamal, Cam's father. “In this kind of job you have to love what you do. If you don't love it, you won't last.

“He absolutely loves it. Except for maybe my grandmother, I don't think I've ever seen anybody who gets the joy from seeing people enjoy their food.”

The new place at Electric Works will continue the legacy by offering Cameron's mom's macaroni and cheese, his grandfather Willie's baked beans, Grandma Helen's potato salad and, of course, Great-Grandma Epsie's sauce, though Cam has a few adjustments to offer alongside.

Those recipes helped build this possibility, but they also built him.

“They can both see that it's going to end up being good for their family,” Jamal said. “Cameron has big dreams. Two weeks ago now we were having a discussion. I told him I'm never going to tell him what he can't do ever again. He uses that as motivation.

“If he puts his mind to it, he gets it done.”