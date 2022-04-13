Recipe Swap: Oatmeal Turtle Bars

In February's Recipe Swap column, I shared how to make Oatmeal Jam Bars. Recently, I decided to try the recipe with another favorite flavor combination: hot fudge and caramel.

I added chocolate chips and pecan pieces, and these Oatmeal Turtle Bars turned out great!

Oatmeal Turtle Bars

Makes about 24 bars.

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1 cup brown sugar

1 1/2 cups flour

1 1/2 cups old fashioned oats

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 (11.5-ounce) jar of hot fudge

6 tablespoons caramel topping, divided

1/4 cup pecan pieces, divided

1/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9-by-13 baking dish with cooking spray and set aside.

Using a stand mixer or a large bowl with a hand mixer, beat the sugar and butter until smooth. Mix in flour, oats, baking powder and salt until well combined.

Scoop half the mixture into the baking dish. Lay a piece of parchment paper over the mixture and press the mixture down to make an even layer. Remove the parchment and set aside.

Heat the hot fudge slightly in the microwave, until it is just pourable. Spread fudge over the oat mixture in the baking dish. Drizzle 3 tablespoons of caramel topping over hot fudge. Sprinkle with half the pecan pieces.

Sprinkle remaining oat mixture over the fudge layer and again use the parchment paper to press it into an even layer. Discard parchment paper.

Sprinkle with chocolate chips.

Place baking dish in the oven and bake about 40 minutes, or until the top is lightly browned and the hot fudge is bubbling.

Sit on a wire rack to cool completely. Drizzle with remaining caramel topping and sprinkle remaining pecan pieces over the top. Cut and serve.